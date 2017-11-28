Corey Feldman has not given up his crusade to expose the Hollywood Pedophile Ring that he claims has consumed the entertainment industry over the past several decades. While he's faced much scrutiny over his asking price of $10 million for a self-produced and distributed movie that will offer a detailed look into these accusations, he has released a second Truth campaign video where he declares that it's 'Not about the Money', before breaking down his newly updated strategy to keep things afloat.

The actor looks road weary at this point, and you can't blame him. He's done a lot of TV interviews and other press trying to get his story out while people are interested in the sexually deviant side of Hollywood. Sadly, no one in Hollywood has stepped up to the plate to help the actor, who claims he's long been black listed. It's surprising at this point that Steven Spielberg, who had a strong working relationship with Feldman when he was around the age of first experiencing abuse, has not said anything. Goonies director Richard Donner has also stayed quite, though it's known he has a relationship with accused sex offender, X-Men director Bryan Singer. So there is definitely something going on behind the scenes. Which we may learn more about in Corey Feldman's Truth movie.

Corey Feldman's latest update was taped a week ago, but was held from release due to the unexpected death of former teen star and musician David Cassidy, who shared a publicist with Feldman. Corey assures the public that his Truth Campaign is still on track, though some support in his favor has started to waver. The general public has a short attention span, and no matter how important the cause, it's sometimes hard to keep momentum going.

Corey Feldman promises to continue giving updates, as well as working with Dr. Oz, who helped the man expose several sexual offenders on his show. Corey Feldman has been speaking out against pedophiles in Hollywood since 2011. He plans to make a permeant change in Hollywood. He doesn't believe those who harmed him as a child and young teenager were single time offenders. And that there is a powerful chain of pedophiles still running rampant in Hollywood. Corey helped launch a secondary petition called Corey's Law. The petition aims to remove or extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases. And would allow Corey Feldman's abusers to be prosecuted in a court of law.

There has been some confusion about the movie Corey Feldman plans to make, which is confirmed to be a biopic, not a documentary. It will be based on his memoir Coreyography. And it has nothing to do with the 2018 Lifetime movie called The Two Coreys, which follows the trials and tribulations of Corey Feldman and Corey Haim in their younger years, while flash-forwarding to their adult years.

Corey Feldman's crowdfunding efforts will help pay for the making and self-distribution of his movie, as well as his much-needed security team and the legal defense team he needs to ensure all the information he has gets out. There have been death threats made against Feldman and his family, and he is in fear for his life every day. The original Truth Campaign has been lowered from $10 million to $1 million, which Feldman believes will be enough to pay for the making of the movie and his lawyers. As the new video lays out, Feldman has also launched a new GoFundMe campaign that will strictly pay for his security detail. You can watch his new video and get all the new details in the video below courtesy of Corey Feldman's Youtube channel. It has all the links you need if you want to donate your time and money to this cause.

2DAY IS GIVING 2SDAY! WHAT BETTER TIME 2 DONATE 2 R CAUSE?!? I WILL VOW THAT ANY1 WHO DONATES 2DAY 2 MY @gofundme ACCT, I WILL DBL MY DONATION 2 THE RAPE FOUNDATION 2 BENEFIT ABUSED CHILDREN IN RETURN! https://t.co/9roDD7ZTng#PRESERVEINNOCENCE — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 29, 2017

AS I WILL HAV ACCESS 2 SOME OF THE FUNDS NEXT WEEK, I WILL MAKE MY 1ST DONATION NEXT WEEK, & WILL B SURE 2 NOTIFY U ALL WHEN ITS DONE SO U CAN B PROUD 2 KNOW YOUR $ DIDNT JUST HELP ME, BUT HELPED OTHER VICTIMS AS WELL! https://t.co/9roDD7ZTng — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 29, 2017

AS I KEEP SEEING PPL ASKING, EVEN THOUGH ITS ATTACHED 2 MY NEE VID, & BOTH CAMPAIGNS HERE IT IS AGAIN....NOW PLEASE SIGN! ONLY 2 WEEKS LEFT: https://t.co/gjmaPJJVwf#COREYSLAW#CoreysTRUTHCampaign#PRESERVEINNOCENCE#ISTANDWITHCOREY — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 28, 2017