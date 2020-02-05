Corey Feldman has revealed that he and his wife have 24-hour armed security. Feldman revealed the news when he announced the long-awaited release date for his Truth documentary on social media. The documentary has been in the works for the last few years and the former 80s teen idol has seen constant roadblocks while trying to get this project put together. Traditional studios and streaming platforms don't want to have anything do with some of the claims Feldman is making in the movie.

As for the 24-hour armed security, this is something that Corey Feldman has talked about before. He claims he will be revealing some big names in Hollywood who are involved in an underground pedophile ring. This has led to alleged attacks against Feldman, with one happening in early 2018. Feldman was rushed to the hospital after he had been stabbed with a foreign object while at a stop light in his car. The actor says that the Hollywood "wolfpack" were the ones responsible for the attack.

In addition to physical attacks against Corey Feldman, there have been threatening phone calls, emails, and messages on social media. He and his wife are living in fear, so hopefully the armed security, at the very least, gives them some peace of mind as they prepare to release (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Feldman's best friend and frequent co-star, Corey Haim, suffered sexual abuse while growing up in the entertainment industry and allegedly told Feldman to tell his story if he happened to die first, so he is honoring that promise. Feldman also suffered sexual abuse as a childhood actor in Hollywood, and it's his aim to make sure that it stops happening by raising awareness.

(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will hold a special live world premiere event on March 9th, which is the eve of the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death. Corey Feldman says the premiere, along with the movie will stream live at 8pm on the West Coast, which means it won't air until 11pm on the East Coast, and even later for other parts of the world. Tickets for the event will be available on February 22nd, 2020 on Truthdoc.com. Tickets will be $15 -$20 per household and as Feldman says, this is a one-time only event.

There's a lot at stake here for Corey Feldman. He has been talking about exposing these names for years now, so there's a lot of attention on (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys at this time. There will not be any advanced screenings or early reviews, in an effort for viewers to make up their own minds when they watch the documentary live with Feldman and the rest of the world. Hopefully Feldman will not need this security any more once the movie is released. You can check out Corey Feldman's Twitter announcement below.

MY TRUTH: THE RAPE OF 2 COREY’S IS COMING MARCH 9TH 2020!! THIS BROADCAST IS 4 THOSE WHO CAN VOLUNTEER 2 HELP ME SPREAD THE WORD! I NEED MY #FELDFAM 2 FORM AN #ARMYOFLOVE SO @CourtneyAnne12 & I R HERE 2 ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS SO U CAN HELP! #Kids2https://t.co/MZGaOvpg7w — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 5, 2020