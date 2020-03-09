Today is the day that could potentially change the entertainment industry as we know it. At 8pm PST tonight, Corey Feldman will finally be premiering his provocative and revealing new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys to audiences around the world in an unprecedented streaming event. Corey Feldman is going to pull back the curtain on everything that happened to him and Corey Haim in Hollywood, and this includes announcing several names of sexual predators that both Coreys encountered throughout their careers.

Some were skeptical when Corey Feldman first announced that the documentary was completed, and that he'd finally be telling the world the person responsible for raping Corey Haim at a very young age while the actor was shooting the teen classic Lucas back in 1985. Now, many major news outlets are supporting Feldman and his voice. While the actor is holding a big premiere at a secret location somewhere in California tonight, simultaneous with the movie's streaming premiere, everyone worldwide can watch the movie.

What fans need to do is head over to MyTruthDoc.com, where they can purchase their E-tickets for $20. The access button to buy your tickets is at the top right of the screen. Just click on 'Buy Now' and you'll be on your way. You'll have to enter your email and a password. Then you will get a confirmation email with a code to watch the movie tonight. The first screening will happen today at precisely 8 pm on the West Coast and 11PM on the East Coast, so anyone outside of those time zones will need to check their own world time clock to see what time it will be available for them. Tickets will be available up until 12 pm PST on Tuesday, March 10, as a second encore screening will also be streamed at that time to better accommodate those wanting to watch overseas. You can watch the trailer below.

Corey Feldman has continued promoting (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys heading into the big premiere tonight. So far, he has revealed that director of the movie, Brian Herzlinger, will be giving his own interview about his Truth in Hollywood. Corey explains the director's involvement and unique perspective, and reveals that the filmmaker was trying to help the two Coreys get a sequel to License to Drive off the ground, which would have been called License to Fly. As you can see, both Coreys have a storied history with the man behind shooting this upcoming documentary.

Corey Feldman has also recently teased interviews with his current wife Courtney Anne and his ex-wife Suzie Sprague, who was the third star of The Two Coreys on A&E and saw quite a bit behind the scenes of what both actors were going through. One of the biggest announcements leading into tonight's premiere is that actor Kristoff St. John, who passes away in 2018 and co-starred with Feldman in the Bad News Bears TV series from the 1970s, will be giving his final interview, marking his last screen appearance. Also appearing in the movie are Ricky Garcia, Keith Coogan (who worked with Corey Feldman on Disney's animated classic The Fox and the Hound), and Jamison Newlander, the other Frog Brother from The Lost Boys, who was around when some of the sexual abuse first started.

To get tickets now, head over to Corey Feldman's official website. The premiere will screen at exactly 8 pm sharp. And from what we're hearing, you don't want to miss one second of this documentary.

2 ALL OF U WHO HAVE SPENT THE PAST MONTH CAMPAIGNING, I CANT THANK ANY OF U ENUFF, I TRULY CANT W8 4 U ALL 2 C THIS MAGNIFICENT FILM! ITS SO POWERFUL! SO MOVING! IN THE THEATER IT TRULY TOOK ME BACK 2 THE 80’S IN A COOL WAY, UNTIL THE TOUGH PART STARTS. BUT ITS ALL WORTH IT! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 9, 2020

2DAY IS THE BIG DAY! STILL CONFUSED HOW 2 BUY A TICKET, THIS ARTICLE BREAKS IT DOWN & GETS U READY 4 2NITES MAIN EVENT! #DONTMISSIT#Kids2#MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYShttps://t.co/dTBf8VF149 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 9, 2020