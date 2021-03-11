It's been 11 years since we lost Corey Haim, and fans are paying tribute to the late actor alongside those who knew him best. A former teen idol, Haim is best remembered for frequently working with Corey Feldman and appearing in movies like Lucas, Silver Bullet, The Lost Boys, and License to Drive. He passed away at the age of 38 in 2010 due to complications from pneumonia.

On the eleventh anniversary of Haim's passing, Corey's sister, Cari Haim, posted a tribute message remembering her younger brother. On Twitter, Cari writes: "Today marks 11 years since my brother #CoreyHaim left this earth. We're thinking of him today and are touched by the lovely messages that fans are leaving. So wonderful that he is remembered by so many. Some pics of us in the 70s and with our youngest brother Daniel in the 90s."

"Today marks the 11th anniversary of the passing of my beloved son, Corey," Haim's mother Jude also wrote on Facebook. "I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support by all of you, his fans. I appreciate you keeping his legacy and memory alive. It means a lot to me, his sister, her husband and family. Thank you all so much!"

Haim's best friend and frequent collaborator Corey Feldman also paid tribute by tweeting, "11 yrs ago r brother was taken from us! He lived a beautiful tragedy of a short life! He will B loved & cherished 4 eternity by all who saw Corey Haim's charm! I was honored 2 hav such an incredible friend/acting partner!"

The Lost Boys co-star Jamison Newlander added, "I'm not good at remembering my old friends in a linear way. I tend to think about #CoreyHaim a little bit every week. Today I think about what a talent he was, because he understood something about being human - enough to bring his characters to life in front of us. Xo my friend."

Fans everywhere have also been remembering Corey on social media. One fan tweet reads, "I remember waking up the day after I turned 30, March 10, 2010, and saw #CoreyHaim died. Every year I think...DAMN, HAIM. smh...so many people failed him. As an 80s kid, I loved the Coreys and the Brat Pack...still love their movies, but now i see the lack of diversity. SHEESH!"

"Appreciation post for Corey Haim, who so sadly passed away 11 years today aged 38," another fan post states. "So many of us grew up with Corey and the movies he made, he will forever be in my heart."

And another fan responds to Feldman's post with: "This very sad cause I loved Corey Haim and probably always will. He was such a cutie pie and a really sweet guy. It makes me mad that he had to endure the abuse that was inflicted upon him at such a young age. He will always be in our hearts and minds as well as with you."

We can only think about what Corey Haim would be doing today if he were still here with us. May he continue to rest in peace.

In honor of Corey Haim: Watching 👀 Prayer For The Rollerboys 🛼 This is a very underrated film! #Haim@PattyArquette@MarkRPellegrinopic.twitter.com/rhQxBYZvHd — Tripp Dies At The End 🎬💀🔪📖 (@TheTripp21) March 11, 2021

I’m a day late😭



11 years since the world lost one of the greatest blessings to have ever graced this planet, Corey Ian Haim💔I miss you more and more everyday, I hope wherever you are, you feel free and loved #CoreyHaimpic.twitter.com/BWoXILeXap — 🥾🌍Naya ×͜× (@AllTheLove_xN) March 11, 2021

Corey Haim was also great in his first 2 films as well with his cinematic debut with heavy dramatic scenes in 1984's Firstborn one of the best&most intense teen dramas of the 80s and hilarious in 1985's teen comedy Secret Admirer. pic.twitter.com/8dBO7FvEYh — Ali aksoy (@Aliakso48943576) March 11, 2021

Corey Haim died eleven years ago today. I wonder what he'd be doing if he was still kickin' around.



Addiction is a disease and it robs us of so many wonderful people. Also we don't do enough to protect children in Hollywood and it's gross as fuck. — Ren Long (@renlong) March 11, 2021