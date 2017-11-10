It's been quite the week for anybody following Corey Feldman's Truth Campaign as well as the outside story of Charlie Sheen being accused of sexually assaulting Corey Haim in 1986 on the set of Lucas. The National Enquirer ran a story earlier this week accusing Sheen of raping Haim when he was just 13-years old, which the actor categorically denied through a statement released by a representative. The man behind the allegations is Dominick Brascia, who claims that Corey Haim told him about the incident before he passed away in 2010 at the age of 38. But now, the story has been flipped after Haim's mother appeared on the Doctor Oz show.

Judy Haim sides with Charlie Sheen and denies that he abused her son. As she doesn't know for certain, she explains to Doctor Oz that she would have known as Corey Haim was a "transparent" child and she would have noticed the differences right away. She also denied that Sheen and Haim had a consensual sexual relationship afterwards as well. The story was written about in Corey Feldman's memoir, though he did not name Sheen as the abuser, but there have been subtle hints from the former child actor.

Judy Haim now declares that Dominick Brascia was the one who sexually assaulted Corey Haim back in 1987 during the making of The Lost Boys. Judy Haim's claim is backed up by a mysterious posting on the official Corey Haim website that has only recently been discovered, leading many to speculate that it was recently posted and backdated. Haim's mother told Doctor Oz that it was Brascia on the show, which is the man who came forward with the Charlie Sheen allegations publicly. "This guy Dominick is the guy that abused my son," she said. "My son said so." Many speculate that Judy Haim could have been paid off by Charlie Sheen, but that has yet to be proven and is a rumor at this time.

In the aforementioned mystery post on Corey Haim's website, the post refers to an episode of The Two Coreys, which starred Corey Feldman and Haim. Judy Haim brought the show up again on the Doctor Oz show. She had this to say in regard to Dominick Brascia abusing her son.

"He said so on The Two Coreys. If you ever go back and watch any interview that my son ever gave, you would understand what I'm talking about. He hid nothing... Dominick was sitting on my son, pinning him to the floor, not allowing him to move. I took a pool cue, and he will remember that, and I went so close to his head and I said: 'You better get off of him or I'm bashing your head in.' And he got off of him and we left."

The story and timeline are completely different from what has been available from Corey Feldman as well as other sources that were around at the time. There's definitely something fishy going on. During the Dr.Oz show, Haim's mom admitted that both her son and Dominic were 'fully clothed' at the time of this particular incident. Judy went onto claim that Haim had been sexually abused at the hands of Brascia one time before in that same apartment, but she refused to go into further details. Prior to these revelations, Haim's mother said her son hadn't been abused and that Feldman was making up stories in the press. Talking to Dr. Oz, she further said this.

"The industry or the media, they always go and tend to blame a parent. You know what? You can watch them as much as you can watch them. But what are you going to do, go out with a 16- or 17-year-old to every single party, to every single movie? It's the same thing on set. What if a producer wants to read lines in the trailer? ... It's a really tough situation. What are you going to do? My son went in with a whole bunch of boys to play pool, and one day, this is what happened to him. He kept it [secret for] so long because he didn't want to talk about it. He didn't want people to think he was gay or say it was his fault. He said, 'Mom, somebody hurt me, I don't need to hurt them back. I need to take this to my grave.' The memory of the experience has to be horrifying. Then the guilt, and the shame, and what are other people going to think? It's a horrible thing. Victims, you've got to talk nice about victims. We can say, 'Go and speak up, go and tell your parent, go and tell your teacher, go and tell a social worker'...But it's not easy.""

Talking directly about Dominic Brascia, who appeared with Corey Feldman in Friday the 13th Part 5: A New Beginning, though they shared no scenes together, Judy Haim pleaded for the man, who is now a radio DJ, to come forward and turn himself in.

"Admit it. You know the truth. You know what you did. Honestly, I hope you didn't hurt anyone else. Admit it. It's going to set you free, and move on. but do the right thing for a change. Nobody is coming after you. Do the right thing for others, please."

Judy Haim spent the rest of the show explaining that it was not her fault that her son was molested, which is true, it was not her fault. Dominick Brascia was accused of raping Corey Haim last year and he denies it as well, claiming that he was Haim's good friend. While all of this is going on, Corey Feldman remains silent out of fear for his life. Regardless, the truth needs to come out soon so that Corey Haim can finally rest in peace. Watch a clip of Judy Haim naming Dominick Brascia as her son's abuser via The Los Angeles Times.