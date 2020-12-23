It's already been ten years since we lost Corey Haim, and fans are celebrating the late actor's memory on social media on what would have been his 49th birthday. Breaking out as a young actor in the 1980s, Haim is well known for his frequent collaborations with Corey Feldman, with the two appearing together in a variety of projects. Haim died of pneumonia in 2010, and over a decade later, fans all across the world along with those who knew Corey are continuing to pay tribute to his legacy.

"Happy heavenly birthday Mr #CoreyHaim may you forever shine bright like you always did. Miss ya kid," one big fan says.

"My yearly Birthday shout-out to a talented actor gone too soon, Mr. Corey Haim. I always thought it was cool that we were born on the same day and year, December 23, 1971. Rest In Peace," tweets actor Jon Donahue.

My yearly Birthday shout-out to a talented actor gone too soon, Mr. Corey Haim. I always thought it was cool that we were born on the same day and year, December 23, 1971. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Emr4ZBTstB — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) December 23, 2020

Another fan tweets, "Damn, hard to believe that it's been 10 years since CoreyHaim passed away. RIP."

Damn, hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since #CoreyHaim passed away. RIP https://t.co/poVkxbtDnN — JB Minton (@JoshuaMinton) December 23, 2020

"Just want to take the time to wish a very happy birthday to Corey Haim who was one of the best child actors in the 80s who would have been 49 today but had left the world too soon. @Corey_Feldman we miss you so much Corey, thanks for gracing everyone's lives," another fan says.

Just want to take the time to wish a very happy birthday to Corey Haim who was one of the best child actors in the 80s who would have been 49 today but had left the world too soon. @Corey_Feldman we miss you so much Corey, thanks for gracing everyone's lives — Robbie Randhawa (@r_randhawa98) December 23, 2020

Cari Haim, Corey's sister, also posted about her late brother. Adding a handful of personal photos, Cari writes, "Today my brother #CoreyHaim would have turned 49. We are thinking of him and missing him. Pics are of us and our mom (1975), us going to a wedding (1974) and Corey and #RiverPhoenix at an award show in the '80s."

Today my brother #CoreyHaim would have turned 49. We are thinking of him and missing him. Pics are of us and our mom (1975), us going to a wedding (1974) and Corey and #RiverPhoenix at an award show in the ‘80s. pic.twitter.com/aUu047Ze2B — Cari Haim (@Cariteacher) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Haim's best pal, Corey Feldman, also paid tribute. Linking to the documentary Feldman recently spearheaded, Feldman writes, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY COREY IAN HAIM! #HAPPYBIRTHDAYCOREYHAIM THIS YR WAS DEDICATED 2 U! ON 222/22 TIX WENT ON SALE 2 TELL R STORY 4 THE LAST TIME! THE ONLY THING I RELEASED THIS YR WAS THAT & YOUR SONG #URFREE & I LOVE U 4EVA! 4 THE REST WATCH http://MYTRUTHDOC.COM B4 ITS GONE!"

HAPPY BIRTHDAY COREY IAN HAIM! #HAPPYBIRTHDAYCOREYHAIM THIS YR WAS DEDICATED 2 U! ON 222/22 TIX WENT ON SALE 2 TELL R STORY 4 THE LAST TIME! THE ONLY THING I RELEASED THIS YR WAS THAT & YOUR SONG #URFREE & I LOVE U 4EVA! 4 THE REST WATCH https://t.co/7g3YqIvUPj B4 ITS GONE!#Kids2 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 23, 2020

As a child star in the '80s, Haim might be best known for starring in the vampire classic The Lost Boys, a horror movie that also starred Feldman. He is also known for his roles in titles like Silver Bullet, License to Drive, and Dream a Little Dream. Along with Feldman, he was one half of the "two Coreys," a nickname the pair had garnered from their work together in seven movies. Both Coreys also led the A&E reality TV series The Two Coreys, which ran for two seasons and focused on the duo's personal lives.

Haim was just 38 years old when he left us in 2010, but it's clear that he's still very fondly remembered thanks to the legacy he left behind. Happy birthday, Corey, wherever you are! You can join in on the social media celebration and see what other people are saying on Haim's 49th birthday by using the hashtag #CoreyHaim.

Remembering Corey Haim who was born on this date in 1971. pic.twitter.com/SXOQxrXABt — Pop Darling (@ThePopDarling) December 23, 2020

Happy birthday to Corey Haim, who would’ve turned 49 today.



Haim is best known amongst horror fans for his portrayal of Sam in cult classic The Lost Boys.



He also racked up 40+ Movie/TV show credits until his untimely death in 2010.



What’s your favourite Corey Haim role? pic.twitter.com/F9S0JCSQTp — Erebus Horror (@ErebusHorror) December 23, 2020

Happy birthday to corey haim RIP born 23 December 1971 died 10th march 2010 .one of my favourite actors from the 80s and 90s 👍👍🧁🎂🧁🎂🧁🧁 pic.twitter.com/TjMRtHnzyu — GRAEME 😀🥊🥊🇬🇧🇮🇹 (@graeme_yard) December 23, 2020

Corey Haim would’ve been 49 today pic.twitter.com/DOkM8MvXRB — Myk Saiten (@MykSaiten) December 23, 2020

Happy 49th Birthday Corey Haim pic.twitter.com/kW5BgYhrlI — AlysonSweat13 (@ASweat13) December 23, 2020

Happy Heavenly Birthday to Corey Haim. Will, It is so hard to believe and is sad. I wish he was here with us. #Remember222 Love you, Will. Sending prayers to you, @Corey_Feldman and all. Love you all very much — 🙏Heather 🙏 (@heatherdawnmay) December 23, 2020

#BOTD: Corey Haim (1971–2010), who did so well as a child and teen actor, particularly as young Jake in Murphy's Romance, the intelligent and nerdy Lucas Blye in Lucas, terrific hunting vampires as Sam Emerson in The Lost Boys, and funny as teen Les in License To Drive. pic.twitter.com/1jpfTRW3Jd — Michael W. Freeman (@Freelineorlando) December 23, 2020

Happy heavenly birthday Corey Haim 🙏 — Eddie da Produce guy (@eddieproduce) December 23, 2020

Corey haim films my favs are lost boys .dream machine . Lisence to drive. Blown away . Silver bullet . Dream a lityle dream 1 and 2 and fast getaway 1 and 2 pic.twitter.com/oHKPLjJmir — GRAEME 😀🥊🥊🇬🇧🇮🇹 (@graeme_yard) December 23, 2020