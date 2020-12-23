It's already been ten years since we lost Corey Haim, and fans are celebrating the late actor's memory on social media on what would have been his 49th birthday. Breaking out as a young actor in the 1980s, Haim is well known for his frequent collaborations with Corey Feldman, with the two appearing together in a variety of projects. Haim died of pneumonia in 2010, and over a decade later, fans all across the world along with those who knew Corey are continuing to pay tribute to his legacy.
"Happy heavenly birthday Mr #CoreyHaim may you forever shine bright like you always did. Miss ya kid," one big fan says.
"My yearly Birthday shout-out to a talented actor gone too soon, Mr. Corey Haim. I always thought it was cool that we were born on the same day and year, December 23, 1971. Rest In Peace," tweets actor Jon Donahue.
Another fan tweets, "Damn, hard to believe that it's been 10 years since CoreyHaim passed away. RIP."
"Just want to take the time to wish a very happy birthday to Corey Haim who was one of the best child actors in the 80s who would have been 49 today but had left the world too soon. @Corey_Feldman we miss you so much Corey, thanks for gracing everyone's lives," another fan says.
Cari Haim, Corey's sister, also posted about her late brother. Adding a handful of personal photos, Cari writes, "Today my brother #CoreyHaim would have turned 49. We are thinking of him and missing him. Pics are of us and our mom (1975), us going to a wedding (1974) and Corey and #RiverPhoenix at an award show in the '80s."
Meanwhile, Haim's best pal, Corey Feldman, also paid tribute. Linking to the documentary Feldman recently spearheaded, Feldman writes, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY COREY IAN HAIM! #HAPPYBIRTHDAYCOREYHAIM THIS YR WAS DEDICATED 2 U! ON 222/22 TIX WENT ON SALE 2 TELL R STORY 4 THE LAST TIME! THE ONLY THING I RELEASED THIS YR WAS THAT & YOUR SONG #URFREE & I LOVE U 4EVA! 4 THE REST WATCH http://MYTRUTHDOC.COM B4 ITS GONE!"
As a child star in the '80s, Haim might be best known for starring in the vampire classic The Lost Boys, a horror movie that also starred Feldman. He is also known for his roles in titles like Silver Bullet, License to Drive, and Dream a Little Dream. Along with Feldman, he was one half of the "two Coreys," a nickname the pair had garnered from their work together in seven movies. Both Coreys also led the A&E reality TV series The Two Coreys, which ran for two seasons and focused on the duo's personal lives.
Haim was just 38 years old when he left us in 2010, but it's clear that he's still very fondly remembered thanks to the legacy he left behind. Happy birthday, Corey, wherever you are! You can join in on the social media celebration and see what other people are saying on Haim's 49th birthday by using the hashtag #CoreyHaim.