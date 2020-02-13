The coronavirus has the world on high alert. Travel and production of goods has been halted in certain areas of the globe. Now, Princess Cruise vessels have been docked and quarantined outside of Japan and Hong Kong, stranding an estimated 7,300 travelers. They have to remain on board while the CDC tries to find who might be carrying the virus. This means there's a lot of time to kill while everyone waits to get checked. Thankfully, porn site CamSoda has stepped in with a pretty generous offer to the passengers.

CamSoda is offering all passengers stuck in the Princess Cruise vessels free access to their live cam model feeds. How did PornHub not jump on this first with Free porn offers? They've been all over mainstream media with their connections to Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and their work with Bella Thorne. One would have thought this would be right up there alley. Regardless, CamSoda got there first, and while proving you're stranded on one of the cruise ships takes some legwork, it appears that it will be worth every minute of hoop jumping. Daryn Parker, CamSoda's vice president had this to say in a statement.

"They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom. We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling. In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we're offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming."

Docked passengers awaiting coronavirus inspection can submit travel information directly to CamSoda in exchange for 1,000 free tokens, which is their form of currency. These tokens can be used to watch live models do their thing, which should be a lot more entertaining than watching Contagion or Outbreak multiple times. Plus, it sounds a lot better than playing Plague Inc. and tracking fake viruses. Now, it's up to PornHub to come up with a new deal that can rival CamSoda's genius idea. They might just step back from this one due to how large the crowd is.

The Princess Cruise ships were docked after a few people on board starting showing coronavirus symptoms. 35 quarantined passengers originally showed symptoms of the virus and were disembarked after testing negative four days into a ship's quarantine. Since then, 135 people have tested positive now, meaning it could be a very long time before they can leave the ships.

The coronavirus has only seen a handful of cases in North America, with the most recent number being 15. However, if more travel like this keeps occurring, we could see a larger amount of people. 1,357 have died from the virus over the past several weeks globally and the number of confirmed cases is up to more than 60,000. Whatever the case may be, some of the quarantined travelers are going to have a great time on CamSoda. Fox Business News was the first to report the free porn announcement from CamSoda.