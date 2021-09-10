Every now and then, an unexpected cinematic pairing comes along and leaves you wondering where they've been all your life. Well, today is that time, with action icon Bruce Willis and Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker set to team-up for an adaptation of the comic book series Corrective Measures, which will be released on Tubi sometime in 2022.

Directed, written, and produced by Sean Patrick O'Reilly, the official press release for the project reads; "Corrective Measures takes place at San Tiburon, an Ubermax prison hidden in the Great Northwest, resided by monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars. Most notorious among them is Julius 'The Lobe' Loeb (Bruce Willis), a super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune.

Warden Devlin (Michael Rooker) is arguably as corrupt as his charges, with his sole interest in The Lobe's riches, and has been trying to crack The Lobe for years without success. The fragile peace of the prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of Payback (Dan Payne, Watchmen), a murderous vigilante with red intentions on the entire prison community, and Diego Diaz (Brennan Mejia, Power Rangers), a driver on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, anarchy engulfs the prison, and order is turned upside down."

"Corrective Measures is the story of an everyman's journey into darkness, as the actions the guards and staff are forced to take at the prison slowly render them no better than the men and women at the prison," the description continues. "The film also stars Tom Cavanagh (The Flash), Kat Ruston (The 100), Kevin Zegers (Rebel), and Hayley Sales (Deadpool 2)."

"We're excited to be harnessing the creative talent of Sean Patrick O'Reilly, Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker, and Todd Masters to bring this celebrated comic book series to life," Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, shared in a statement. "Corrective Measures is a powerfully authentic and captivating sci-fi action film that speaks to our unwavering commitment to provide the Tubi audience with a broad array of compelling original content."

"Corrective Measures is a project I've been wanting to see come to life from the pages of Arcana's graphic novel series for a long time," O'Reilly added. "Overseeing this project from script to screen has been an incredible journey, and to have my live-action directing debut at this level with so many talented cast and crew is truly a dream come true. Directing, writing, and producing Corrective Measures was such an incredible experience and I cannot think of a better partner than FOX and Tubi for Arcana's launch into live-action productions."

Published by Arcana Comics and written by Grant Chastain and illustrated by Fran Moyano, the set up of Corrective Measures sounds the perfect vehicle to debut the Willis/Rooker collaboration, and while it is true that Bruce Willis has been phoning it for, well, years, this could be the project to remind us why he is such an icon.

Corrective Measures is scheduled to hit Tubi in 2022, and, with the pairing of Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker, could well be the cinematic event of the century. Though possibly not. This marvelous news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.