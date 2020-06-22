Action movie icon Bruce Willis is finally making his triumphant return to the science fiction genre in the sci-fi actioner Cosmic Sin, and we have now been given our first look at the upcoming movie. The image features Bruce Willis in a chunky, metallic space suit and, despite his absence from sci-fi and space-related antics, the suit clearly still fits the 65-year-old Die Hard star just fine.

The first look at Bruce Willis in ‘COSMIC SIN’ has been officially released.



The film is set in a futuristic human society who are fighting a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts



Cosmic Sin is set in a futuristic human society and stars Bruce Willis as James Ford, one of the members of a group of rogue soldiers tasked with saving the earth from an invading alien force. The band of warriors and scientists must fight to protect humanity from this hostile alien species, who possess the power to infect and take over human hosts and have now set their sights on humanity's destruction.

Cosmic Sin is set to be directed by Edward Drake, from a script written by both Drake and Corey Large. Large's previous credits include the likes of It Follows, The November Man, and the Nicolas Cage thriller The Frozen Ground, whilst Edward Drake's previous credits include the drama Animals and True Detective. Drake and Large have also co-written the upcoming action sci-fi flick Anti-life, which is also set to star Bruce Willis. Cosmic Sin has Johnny Messner and Stephen Eads serving as executive producers alongside Benjamin Krause and BondIt Media Capital's Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor.

Alongside Willis and his fancy, clunky spacesuit, Cosmis Sin also features the likes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo, Teen Wolf and This Is Us star Adelaide Kane, as well as Old School and The Royal Tenenbaums star Luke Wilson. The supporting cast also includes WWE star C.J. Perry, Lochlyn Munro from Riverdale, and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser's Brandon Thomas Lee. Cosmic Sin is currently in post-production, with a release date yet to be announced.

Throughout his career, Bruce Willis has starred in several classic science fiction movies, both of the exploding and mind-bending kind. These include such big action blockbusters as Michael Bay's Armageddon, wherein Willis space-suited up to save the world from a giant asteroid alongside Ben Affleck, and Luc Besson's 1997 movie The Fifth Element, wherein Willis saved the world from Gary Oldman's weird haircut, alongside Milla Jovovich. He blew our minds in the likes of Terry Gilliam's 1995 time-travel masterpiece 12 Monkeys, starring alongside Brad Pitt, and again more recently in Rian Johnson's Looper, which also involved Willis traveling through time in order to stop the young version of himself, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and avenge his future wife.

Despite this first look at Cosmic Sin not showing much, other than Willis' confident smolder and bulky spacesuit, of course, it is exciting to have the action movie superstar return to the sci-fi genre. He clearly looks more than ready to kick some alien's teeth (or whatever they have) in. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.