Saban Films has unveiled a trailer for Cosmic Sin, the new sci-fi adventure starring Bruce Willis (Die Hard, Looper) and Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Purge: Anarchy), which arrives later this month. It hails from director and co-writer Edward Drake (Animals) and represents his second feature. It follows a group of rogue soldiers who launch a preemptive strike against a newly discovered alien civilization.

The trailer kicks off with Bruce Willis wetting his whistle at a futuristic bar, complete with a robot bartender and holographic band. He gets into a little scrape before duty comes calling. Though reluctant, Willis' James Ford is swayed by the notion of a military reinstatement. We then get into the meat of it, which sees Ford called in to help stop an emerging and mysterious alien threat. The bullets fly, explosions are abundant and several one-liners are included for good measure. Despite being a relatively low-budget flick, it doesn't appear to be light on the action or special effects.

The cast also includes Brandon Thomas Lee (The Hills: New Beginnings), Corey Large (In Like Flynn), Perrey Reeves (Child's Play 3), CJ Perry (Pitch Perfect), Lochlyn Munro (White Chicks), Costas Mandylor (Saw V) and Adelaide Kane (Teen Wolf). Edward Drake co-wrote the screenplay with Corey Large. As Drake tells it, he took some inspiration from some truly beloved works of sci-fi. Drake had this to say about it.

"The title of the film speaks to the idea that erasing another culture is a sin so unforgivable the cosmos will never forgive it. However, based on the colonization practices we've seen play out in our own history, it isn't beyond reason that a similar pattern would play out when we encounter an alien civilization. In researching the concept above, I took a lot of notes from 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari, Carl Sagan's Cosmos, 'Hyperion' by Dan Simmons, 'StarshipTroopers' by Robert A.Heinlein's, and Alex Garland's adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer novel 'Annihilation.'"

Cosmic Sin is set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. It centers on a retired Military General, James Ford (Bruce Willis). He is brought back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat to the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Frank Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the impending attack before it is too late.

Frank Grillo will be seen next in Hulu's Boss Level, which also arrives in March. Bruce Willis, meanwhile, has several more movies in post-production, including Out of Death and American Siege. He is also rumored to be returning as John McClane once more in a new Die Hard movie, though that has yet to be firmed up. Cosmic Sin arrives in theaters, On Demand and Digital March 12 from Saban Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.