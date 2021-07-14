It's better late than never, as Courteney Cox has finally landed an Emmy nomination for Friends. Between 1994 and 2004, Cox starred on the hit comedy series alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Matthew Perry. All six cast members recently reunited for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, and the special garnered a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special at the Primetime Emmy Awards this year.

Cox executive produced Friends: The Reunion with her cast members along with the original show's creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, which is what's gotten her up for the Emmy. The other nominees in that Emmy category include Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix); David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO); 8:46 - Dave Chappelle (Netflix); Hamilton (Disney+); and A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max).

When Friends was on the air, the acclaimed series managed to earn 62 total Emmy nominations. This includes several acting noms for the various stars, with Aniston getting nominated twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Rachel Green. She was nominated an additional two times for Lead Actress in a Comedy, picking up the win in 2002. For playing Phoebe Buffay, Kudros would also be nominated six times over the years for Supporting Actress, and she scored a win in 1998 as well.

The men of the cast had done pretty well for themselves as well. Matt Le Blanc was nominated three times for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for his role as Joey Tribbiani. Matthew Perry scored a single Lead Actor nom in 2002 based on his role as Joey's roommate, Chandler Bing. David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, also picked up one Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in 1995.

The one member of the cast not to earn an Emmy nomination during that run was Courteney Cox. Many Friends fans had seen the omission every year as a consistent snub given that everyone else on the cast had their turn at some point. Though Cox would later be acclaimed for her work on the sitcom Cougar Town, she was snubbed for that series as well, failing to pick up an Emmy acting nomination for that show. Friends: The Reunion marks Cox's first Primetime Emmy Award nomination, though she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Celebrity Name Game.

Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston also scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. The other noms earned by Friends: The Reunion for the Emmy Awards include Outstanding Production Design as well as Lighting Design / Lighting Direction. Not everyone out there was thrilled with the special, as there were certain complaints about a lack of diversity that Winston personally addressed, buy the reunion special can be seen as a big success.

For those who've yet to see it, Friends: The Reunion can be found streaming on HBO Max. Original episodes of the classic sitcom can also be watched on the streaming service. You can check out the full list of Emmy nominations to see what other shows are up for big awards at Emmys. This was reported first by Variety.