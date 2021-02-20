Courtney Love claims she quit acting after experiencing several #MeToo moments. After releasing Hole's breakthrough album, Live Through This in 1994, Love set her sights on acting, which is something she did well before forming the band. Love appeared in supporting roles in Alex Cox movies Sid and Nancy (1986) and Straight to Hell (1987), but didn't pursue the Hollywood route. Love notes that it was director Milos Forman that brought her back into the world of acting.

Before teaming up with Milos Forman for The People vs. Larry Flynt in 1996, Courtney Love appeared in the Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Basquiat and the drama Feeling Minnesota. She played Larry Flynt's late wife Althea in Forman's movie opposite Woody Harrelson, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. "For a few years, because of Milos Forman, I was a professional actress and a movie star," recalls Love in a new Instagram post. "It was fun as hell. I was nominated for best actress, for a Golden Globe .. One day I might talk about it." She went on and had this to say.

"I love acting. I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos. No one would believe me, and it wouldn't stop. So I left, and it left. And I'm good with it. Maybe, in my next life I'll be stronger & able to endure it .. I tip my hat to those who can."

While Courtney Love did not go into detail about her personal #MeToo moments, she was one of the first people to publicly speak out about Harvey Weinstein and his reputation. In a 2005 red carpet interview, Love was asked what advice she had for young women trying to make it in Hollywood. "Ummm... I'll get libeled if I say it," Love said before declaring, "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in his Four Seasons [hotel room], don't go." In 2017, Love clarified that she had not been one of Weinstein's "victims," but claimed that she was banned by the CAA (Creative Arts Agency) after her comments.

After appearing in The People vs. Larry Flynt, Courtney Love went on to have a number of critically acclaimed roles including, 200 Cigarettes, Man on the Moon, Julie Johnson, and Trapped. However, she stopped in the early 2000s. Currently, Love is living in England and preparing to write a book, while also toying with the idea of reuniting the classic Hole lineup. "I love it here in England, but I sure do miss acting sometimes," she said in her post. "To the tune of a great director, [it's] one of the greatest experiences, as a woman you can have, I think. All the glamour that comes after that is fun, flamboyant, gorgeous! But the trust one can achieve with a great director? It's one of the most profound things I've ever known."

Courtney Love also revealed some red carpet advice that Sharon Stone gave her, while posting an image of herself in a gown that was on loan from Stone. After quitting acting, Love went on to write some Manga titles, released her journals, and also some solo material. She has since dipped her toes back into the world of acting with roles in Sons of Anarchy, Empire, and Revenge. You can check out Courtney Love's official Instagram post on acting above. She also wished her late husband Kurt Cobain a happy birthday this afternoon, which you can see below.