Priyanka Chopra is on board for Cowboy Ninja Viking. The movie has been in the works for a few years now, with Chris Pratt attached in the lead role since 2014 and development slowly taking place ever since. Now, Chopra has boarded the Image Comics adaptation as the female lead. There is no word on who exactly she is going to be playing, but her character is described as a love interest for Pratt.

The 36-year-old Priyanka Chopra starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in last year's Baywatch, which was one of his rare misfires. She also played the lead on the ABC drama Quantico, which was recently canceled after three seasons. That cancelation, however, has freed her up to tackle some movie projects such as this. Chopra was most recently seen in A Kid Like Jake, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was given a limited release in June. Needless to say, this project will be garnering quite a bit more attention.

Pre-production is taking place currently, with Cowboy Ninja Viking slated to arrive in theaters on June 28, 2019, as one of Universal's big-budget summer offerings. With that in mind, assuming the release date sticks, Chris Pratt will likely have to begin filming rather soon, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is, or at least was, scheduled to begin production in January 2019. Given the current situation with James Gunn being fired by Disney and the cast supporting him being brought back, it's tricky. Now that Pratt is finished up with his Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom commitments he should be free to suit up for his new potential franchise.

The story of Cowboy Ninja Viking, in the world of Image Comics, centers on a man named Dr. Sebastian Ghislain. He's a rogue psychotherapist tasked with creating a counter-intelligence unit. To do so, he uses patients with Multiple Personality Disorder. These agents became known simply as Triplets. Things get complicated when someone locates each Triplet and creates a band of ridiculously disturbed, but highly effective assassins. A Triplet known as Cowboy Ninja Viking is the world's only hope at stopping these assassins.

Michelle MacLaren, known for her work on shows like Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, has been hired to helm the adaptation and will serve as her feature directorial debut. Prior to her coming on board, John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch were being considered. The screenplay comes from Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese. Quite a few cooks in the kitchen, which can sometimes be a bad sign. Though, this has been in development for a while. If production is indeed going to begin soon, we should be getting some further news regarding casting in the very near future. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information on the project is made available. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.