Tyra Banks and Piper Perabo are ready and waiting to make Coyote Ugly 2. The original Coyote Ugly is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It was a huge hit at the time of its release, with a multi-platinum selling soundtrack. Now, two decades later, the original team is eager to get a sequel going. The question is, can it truly happen?

The cast and filmmakers were recently interviewed in honor of Coyote Ugly's 20th anniversary. During the conversation, Tyra Banks, who played the role of Zoe in the original, revealed her strong desire to make a sequel. Banks has even had brainstorming sessions and reached out to producer Jerry Bruckheimer about it. Here's what she had to say.

"I've had a passion to do a sequel to 'Coyote Ugly' for some time now. I've even reached out to [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer and the team and the original writer and they've had some jam sessions on what it could possibly be. I feel like we need to do some type of rallying cry to social media, you know, kind of like a petition to get people to sign to make the sequel. I actually really want to produce it. We have really been wanting to do that and even had a form of a treatment with the original writer. And even [Diane] Warren, who did the original music with [LeAnn] Rimes, is super passionate about this."

Coyote Ugly is based around the famed bar of the same name. It centers on Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who makes her way to New York City to pursue her career in the music business. Her aspirations are rapidly sidelined due to the notoriety from her job as a barmaid at Coyote Ugly. Perabo also weighed in, saying that the story would need to evolve.

"When Tyra and I were DMing, I was like, 'We have to really think about it,' because obviously we're all 20 years older and we have to rethink the story. Like, 'Who owns the bar? What are we all doing? Do we all still know each other? And what's it about?' Because that movie in 2000, that was a really different moment, that was the sort of stiletto-feminism and women's rights and we're maybe in the third wave of feminism now and things have evolved and I would want the movie to reflect that evolution."

David McNally directed the original. Whether or not he would be tapped for the proposed Coyote Ugly 2 remains to be seen. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer also weighed in on the possibility. The filmmaker revealed they have been working on it on some level. But because Disney ultimately owns the rights, it's complicated.

"Yeah, we've been trying to get something going. We'll continue to do that. We haven't had much luck yet but you never know. Disney owns it. They have kind of a different brand. There's no Touchstone Pictures anymore. It's all Disney. So they make different types of films."

Coyote Ugly earned an impressive $113 million at the box office during its original run. Despite middling reviews at the time, it was a mid-budget hit the likes of which we don't see all that often anymore. We'll have to wait and see if the team can find a way to turn the sequel into a reality. This news comes to us via Variety.