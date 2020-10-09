Get your cowboy hats and dance moves ready, as Coyote Ugly star Tyra Banks has now revealed that a sequel is officially in the works. The supermodel, producer, and Dancing With the Stars host recently revealed that plans for Coyote Ugly 2 are finally being discussed seriously all these decades later and that the revival is being considered as either a movie or television series.

"I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back. We were supposed to be on a call today, and I'm talking to you and I can't talk to them.... Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series."

While it remains unknown whether anyone from the original Coyote Ugly's cast are due to return aside from Tyra Banks, the prospect of Coyote Ugly 2 is surely enough to have fans excitedly showing off their dance moves on tabletops everywhere.

Released all the way back in 2000, Coyote Ugly is based around the famed bar of the same name. The movie follows aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford as she tries to make her way in New York City. She ends up working at the titular women-run bar and gradually comes out of her shell. While she forms a bond with her co-workers, she also falls in love with a music producer and pursues her passion for music. Directed by David McNally and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, Coyote Ugly stars Piper Perabo as Violet, alongside Adam Garcia, John Goodman, Maria Bello, Izabella Miko, Bridget Moynahan, and Tyra Banks.

Despite the movie's less-than-warm critical reception at the time from both critics and audiences alike, Coyote Ugly was a huge box office success, grossing over $113 million worldwide. In the years since, the movie has gained a cult following, with many holding out hope that we would soon return to Coyote Ugly for another round.

While it sounds like Coyote Ugly 2 may finally be happening, Tyra Banks, who played the role of Zoe in the original movie, has teased a follow-up before saying, "I've had a passion to do a sequel to 'Coyote Ugly' for some time now. I've even reached out to [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer and the team and the original writer and they've had some jam sessions on what it could possibly be."

Banks continued adding that she would love to be a producer on the sequel. "I feel like we need to do some type of rallying cry to social media, you know, kind of like a petition to get people to sign to make the sequel. I actually really want to produce it. We have really been wanting to do that and even had a form of a treatment with the original writer. And even [Diane] Warren, who did the original music with [LeAnn] Rimes, is super passionate about this."

So, whether the continuation will be a movie or TV series remains to be seen, but it sounds like the Coyote Ugly gang will finally ply their trade once again. Banks made these comments during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.