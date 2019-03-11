One of action-superstar Jason Statham's most iconic roles - as Chev Chelios - will be seen in Ultra High Definition for the first time ever when Crank arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray™ and Digital) and on Digital in 4K Ultra HD May 21 from Lionsgate.

Starring alongside Jason Statham are Amy Smart, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Efren Ramirez, Carlos Sanz and Dwight Yoakam.

Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision® HDR, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker.

Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack of Crank features Dolby Atmos® audio mixed specifically for the home, to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. Written and directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, and available for the very first time in this absolutely stunning format, the Crank 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will include two all-new featurettes and be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

Professional assassin Chev Chelios learns his rival has injected him with a poison that will kill him if his heart rate drops.

Crank 4K Ulta HD / Blu-ray / Digital special features:

• "Shooting Crank" Featurette

• "The Stunts of Crank" Featurette

• "Pushing Crank" Featurette

• NEW "Crank @ Comic-Con" Featurette

• NEW "More Stories from Crank" Featurette