Crawl 2 may well happen, according to director Alexandre Aja. The filmmaker recently revealed, as reported by Bloody Disgusting, that a sequel to the 2019 alligator creature feature is being discussed. Aja has been working on putting together a take for the sequel, which he says is really fun.

Alexandre Aja is currently promoting his latest movie Oxygen, which is now available on Netflix. During the interview in question, he was asked about the possibility of a Crawl sequel. While nothing is concretely happening yet, those wheels are very much in motion. Here's what Aja had to say about it.

"We've been talking about a sequel nonstop, and putting together a really, really fun take. I think the story of Haley is a really strong one, but I believe that Crawl is about nature taking back its due, and kind of like... more hurricane driven, man versus animal. So maybe it will be another story altogether."

Crawl, produced by Sam Raimi, was released in 2019 and starred Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper. It takes place as a category 5 hurricane is beating down Florida. Haley (Scodelario) is looking for her father who has been injured and is trapped in the crawl space. As the storm intensifies and the water levels rise, alligators crash the party, making things far worse than expected. Speaking further, Alexandre Aja explained that they are currently trying to nail down the story that will make the sequel as good as its predecessor.

"We're looking for that human story right now, that will be as strong as the one in the first one. To make the second one legit."

From a pure dollars and cents point of view, it's easy to see why Paramount Pictures, which distributed the first movie, would be interested in Crawl 2. Working from a reported budget of just $13.5 million, Crawl earned more than $91 million at the global box office. It also garnered very favorable reviews, currently sitting at 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In the horror/genre world, that all but solidifies a sequel of some kind. At this point it seems like it's just a matter of getting the story ironed out as those involved seem eager to get back in the saddle.

We are left with quite a few questions at this stage. As Alexandre Aja teases, we might be looking at a new story entirely. Haley and her father (narrowly) survived the events of the first movie. Would it make sense to have them dealing with alligators again for some reason? That might not feel organic. It seems far more likely that we will pick up with a new cast who have to survive their own harrowing ordeal. It also isn't clear if Aja would return to direct or if he would pass the torch to someone else. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on Crawl 2 are made available. In the meantime, Oxygen is streaming now on Netflix.