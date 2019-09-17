Producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) and director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes) deliver a hell of a thrill ride in Crawl, coming to Digital September 24, 2019 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand October 15 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The Digital and Blu-ray releases of Crawl are loaded with over 45 minutes of thrilling special features, including an exclusive motion comic of the film's alternate opening. Plus, check out deleted and extended scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible visual effects, interviews with cast and crew, and an "Alligator Attacks" compilation that highlights the bone-crunching alligator sequences.

As a hurricane tears through Florida, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) rushes to find her father (Barry Pepper), who is injured and trapped in the crawl space of their home. With the storm intensifying and water levels rising, the pair face an even bigger threat lurking below the surface.

Crawl bonus features on Blu-ray Combo Pack & Digital

• Intro to Alternate Opening

• Alternate Opening

• Deleted and Extended Scenes

• Beneath Crawl

• Category 5 Gators: The VFX of Crawl

• Alligator Attacks

The Crawl DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.