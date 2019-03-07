I'm not sure if you guys are aware or not, but The Hills Have Eyes and High Tension director Alexandre Aja and producer Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man) are teaming together for an all-new horror flick called Crawl. The movie stars Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials) as a young woman who becomes trapped in a flooding house during a Category 5 hurricane and must battle against Florida's most savage and feared predators. I'm assuming this means some big old gators. Nice. Anyhow, today we have word that the film has moved from an August 23 wide release to July 12, 2019.

This new release date places the horror movie one week after Jon Watts's Spider-Man: Far From Home and one week before Disney's much-anticipated live-action-ish remake of The Lion King from The Jungle Book and Iron Man director Jon Favreau. That said, the film's budget seems to be set at a reasonable $17 million, so I expect earning its money back and then some won't be much of a feat for this killer gator flick. As far as other movies release on July 12th itself, Crawl will face direct weekend competition from Michael Dowse's Stuber starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, and Lulu Wang's The Farewell starring Awkwafina and Diana Lin.

Now y'all know me. Know how I earn a livin'. I'm a horror movie fan. And as a horror movie fan, Alexandre Aja's Crawl is quickly rising above the likes of Hellboy, The Curse of La Llorona, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Midsommar, and Annabelle 3 to become one of my top must-see movies of 2019. Sure we still haven't seen enough to let me know if this will join the likes of IT: Chapter Two, Pet Sematary, Child's Play, and Three from Hell as a top five must-see movie, but you never know. We'll see once a trailer is unleashed. After all, combining the forces behind such genre classics as Aja's above-mentioned The Hills Have Eyes and High Tension and producer Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Drag Me to Hell to name a few, seems like a match made in horror heaven. Bring it on, I say! And don't skimp on the alligators biting off asses action.

Alexandre Aja directs Crawl from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen (John Carpenter's The Ward). Raimi and Aja will be producing this new horror-thriller along with Rob Tapert (The Evil Dead, 30 Days of Night), and Craig Flores (300, Immortals, 300: Rise of an Empire). Executive producers include Justin Bursch, Grégory Levasseur (The Pyramid), and Lauren Selig. Scodelario's co-stars include Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, Battlefield Earth) as Scodelario's father Dave Keller, Ross Anderson as Wayne Taylor, Anson Boon as Stan, George Somner as Marv, Ami Metcalf as Lee, Jose Palma as Pete, Morfydd Clark as Beth Keller, Tina Pribicevic as Young Haley, Annamaria Serda as Emma, Savannah Steyn as Lisa, Jovana Dragas as Susan, and Colin McFarlane as the Governor. Maxime Alexandre (The Nun, Annabelle: Creation) provides the film's cinematography. This update was shared over on Deadline.