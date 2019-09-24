Crawl crept up and creeped out horror fans this summer, arriving as a true surprise hit. If you missed it on the big screen, the Sam Raimi produced thriller featuring hungry alligators is now coming home to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. To celebrate, we have an exclusive behind the scenes clip that goes down into the water-filled based with stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper as they prepare for all the terror that comes with shooting in such very confined crawl space.

Crawl arrives on Digital starting today, September 24, and will include all of the special features to be found on the upcoming Blu-ray release. Director Alexandre Aja and Producer Sam Raimi will bring home all the teeth and terror just in time for Halloween, with the physical media release date set for October 15.

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators.

Producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) and director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes) deliver "a suspenseful thrill ride" (Jim Vejvoda, IGN) in Crawl, coming to Digital September 24, 2019 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand October 15 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The Digital* and Blu-ray releases are loaded with over 45 minutes of thrilling special features, including an exclusive motion comic of the film's alternate opening.

Plus, check out deleted and extended scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible visual effects, interviews with cast and crew, and an "Alligator Attacks" compilation that highlights the bone-crunching alligator sequences.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, Crawl was hailed by critics as "one of the most unexpected and satisfying genre films of the year" (William Bibbiani, Bloody Disgusting). As a hurricane tears through Florida, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) rushes to find her father (Barry Pepper), who is injured and trapped in the crawl space of their home. With the storm intensifying and water levels rising, the pair face an even bigger threat lurking below the surface.

The Crawl DVD includes the feature film in standard definition. Be sure to check out Crawl as it hits Digital today along with all these exciting special features, and then pick up the Crawl Blu-ray and DVD when it swims in for one wet and terrifying Halloween celebration starting October 15. This comes direct from Paramount Pictures.