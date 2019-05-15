A new poster for the upcoming summer creature feature Crawl has, well, crawled its way to the surface. This is a movie that likely isn't on everyone's radar just yet, but as the marketing campaign revs up, more and more horror fans are surely going to become aware that a big-budget movie about giant alligators that are perfectly happy to eat people who are in crisis mode during a hurricane is coming, and soon. Case in point, this new poster paints a very tense situation that not a single person would ever want to find themselves in. Even those who have a death wish could surely find a better way to go about it.

The poster sees the movie's lead character, portrayed by Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), trapped inside of a flooding house in the darkness. She's managed to find some high ground, but that offers little consolation, as we get a glimpse at what's lurking below the water, and it just so happens to be a gigantic alligator with a bloodthirsty look on its face. As is, it seems there are few good ways for such a situation to end.

Studio horror movies have seen something of a resurgence in the last handful of years. This summer will see a number of high-profile horror offerings of various varieties. Just to name a few, we've got James Gunn's Brightburn on May 24, director Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die on June 14, the Child's Play remake on June 21, Ari Aster's Hereditary follow-Up Midsommar on July 3, Brahams: The Boy 2 on July 26, the Guillermo del Toro-produced adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on August 9 and last but not least, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged on August 19.

Couple that will all of the various blockbuster action we've got coming down the pipeline and Crawl will be facing some very stiff competition. But this movie has the makings of something that could be a sneaky hit. Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Spider-Man) serves as a key producer, for one, with Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D) in the director's chair. Couple that with the movie's recent first trailer, which was highly entertaining and tense, and this feels like something that could sneak up on a lot of moviegoers.

This movie will be competing directly against the action/comedy Stuber, as well as the Russo brothers-produced action/thriller 21 Bridges, which stars Chadwick Boseman. It will also be going up against Spider-Man: Far From Home in its second weekend of release. To make matters more challenging, Disney's The Lion King remake is hitting theaters the following weekend. Still, this could serve the horror crowd well during those weeks. Much of this could depend on how well critics respond to it. Crawl is set to hit theaters on July 12 from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the brand new poster below.