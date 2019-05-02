Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Crawl. This is one of the many movies hitting theaters during the crowded summer movie season. Much of the attention has been paid to big blockbusters such as Detective Pikachu, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Things of that like. But there are some intriguing horror offerings coming down the pipeline this summer as well and this happens to be one of them. It's got Sam Raimi, the man behind the Evil Dead franchise, putting giant alligators in a disaster situation, with the guy who directed The Hills Have Eyes at the helm. What's not to like?

The trailer itself is tense, violent and contained. Basically, a massive storm in Florida makes it so rescue is nearly impossible. A girl gets stuck trying to save her father at home and, as it just so happens, some very big and hungry alligators have set up camp there. Needless to say, that makes things complicated. There are lots of bloody, gnarly shots of the gators getting the best of people. It looks like the kind of movie that will make someone sweat through their shirt while watching it, in the best of ways. Overall, it looks like the two things a big summer horror movie should be; fun and scary.

Given the premise, we're dealing with a relatively minimal core cast here. It's headlined by Kaya Scodelario, who audiences might know from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Her father is played by character actor Barry Pepper, who has appeared in movies such as Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile and True Grit, just to name a few. The studio also released a poster to go along with the trailer. It features a flooded neighborhood with a bright yellow warning sign at its center, alerting us that alligators are prominent around these parts. The poster features a tagline that sets up the struggle rather nicely.

"They were here first."

Alexandre Aja's Crawl centers on a massive hurricane the hits the hometown of a Florida girl by the name of Haley (Kaya Scodelario). She ignores evacuation orders in order to find for her missing father (Barry Pepper). Once she does track him down, he's horribly injured in the crawl space of their family home. They both wind up trapped by rising floodwaters and as time runs out to escape the storm, they soon discover that the rising water is the least of their worries.

Sam Raimi, outside of directing the first trilogy of Spider-Man movies, is known for his horror exploits above all else. So having him on board is a credit. As for Alexandre Aja, he's got movies like High Tension and Piranha 3D under his belt, but this looks to be by far his biggest project to date. All of the right pieces certainly seem to be in place. Crawl is set to arrive in theaters on July 12. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel below.