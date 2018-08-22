Crazy Rich Asians 2 is moving forward. Following the success the first movie has enjoyed at the box office already, Warner Bros. is pressing on with plans for a follow-up. Though, the studio hasn't officially given the green light to the sequel just yet. They're actively developing the project. That said, given the movie's box office take so far, it would seem highly likely that this movie does ultimately get the green light from the studio.

The sequel looks to bring back director Jon M. Chu. He will be quite busy directing Lin Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, however, the director does hope to return to the director's chair for Crazy Rich Asians 2. The movie will also bring back the entire core cast, who have options in their contracts for the sequel, as well as the screenwriting duo of Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. This seems to very much be a situation of, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Should the sequel ultimately get the green light, it will be based on author Kevin Kwan's novel original titled China Rich Girlfriend. It's the second in a series of three novels, so Warner Bros. could have a trilogy on their hands, assuming things continue to go well. Warning: minor spoilers ahead for Crazy Rich Asians. The end of the first movie sees Nick (Henry Golding) and Rachel (Constance Wu) engaged. There is a mid-credits scene, similar to what Marvel does, that helps set up the sequel. We see Astrid (Gemma Chan), who is newly single, exchanging glances at the party with a man named Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.). In the novels, this is Astrid's first love. This would end up being a plot thread in the sequel. Here's the synopsis for the China Rich Girlfriend novel.

"It's the eve of Rachel Chu's wedding, and she should be over the moon. She has a flawless Asscher-cut diamond, a wedding dress she loves, and a fiancé willing to thwart his meddling relatives and give up one of the biggest fortunes in Asia in order to marry her. Still, Rachel mourns the fact that her birthfather, a man she never knew, won't be there to walk her down the aisle. Then a chance accident reveals his identity. Suddenly, Rachel is drawn into a dizzying world of Shanghai splendor, a world where people attend church in a penthouse, where exotic cars race down the boulevard, and where people aren't just crazy rich ... they're China rich."

Crazy Rich Asians debuted to $35 million over the course of its five-day opening, topping the box office last weekend. It's expected to be a strong holdover in the weeks ahead, riding a wave of very positive buzz. Warner Bros. took something of a risk by setting the first all-Asian cast in a mainstream American movie in more than two decades, but that risk paid off handsomely. Audiences have shown they're happy to show up for something different, assuming the quality is there. That makes Crazy Rich Asians 2 seem like a much safer bet for Warner Bros. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.