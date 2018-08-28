Crazy Rich Asians simply cannot be stopped at the box office. The romantic comedy, which features an all Asian cast, has bested the competition two weeks in a row and it's looking like the movie is going to get the three-peat as this week's newcomers, which include Operation Finale and Kin, probably won't be able to muster up enough cash to get the job done. Unfortunately, Happytime Murders, which dramatically underperformed last weekend, will probably fall out of the top five completely with a major drop. The R-rated puppet comedy will be lucky to crack $5 million in its second weekend.

Last weekend, Crazy Rich Asians, which comes from director Jon M. Chu, had a ridiculously great holdover, dropping less than seven percent when compared to the previous weekend. While it's sure to drop a bit more this upcoming weekend, expect to see the movie bring in around $15 million or so, which should be enough to give it the number one spot for the third week in a row. That will also bring it close to $100 million domestically. It's no surprise that Warner Bros. is already hatching plans for a sequel.

In what could be a tight race for the number two spot, it will be between Warner Bros.' other movie that is beating expectations, The Meg, and the war drama Operation Finale, which stars Oscar Isaac. Operation Finale is getting reasonably good reviews so far and benefits from a cast that, aside from Isaac, also includes Ben Kingsley and Nick Kroll. Expect to see the thriller bring in around $8 million for the weekend. The Meg should holdover recently well and will likely add another $7 million or so to its ever-growing total. So far, the giant shark adventure has grossed more than $411 million worldwide.

This week's other relatively big newcomer is the sci-fi flick Kin, which stars James Franco, Zoe Kravitz and Jack Reynor. The movie, which comes from Lionsgate, is getting a wide release and a decent marketing push, but isn't expected to do blockbuster numbers or anything like that. The Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker co-directed effort should bring in around $5 million for the weekend, ultimately landing in the number five spot. Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout should have a good enough holdover to do a little better, between $5 and $6 million, good enough for the number four spot.

Not to be looked over, Searching is also getting an expanded release. The John Cho-starring thriller grossed $388,769 on just nine screens in limited release last weekend. It's riding a wave of positive buzz and could do solid business this weekend. Looking ahead to next week, New Line's latest entry in The Conjuring universe, The Nun, looks to scare up some big business. Be sure to check out our full list of predictions for the weekend box office and check back with us on Sunday for our list of the top ten estimates. These numbers come to us from Box Office Mojo.