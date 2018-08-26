Jon M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians had no problem taking the number one spot at this weekend's box office, earning $25 million in its second weekend, just a little over a million less than last weekend's debut. That is just a 6% drop, which is almost unheard of. In contrast, Melissa McCarthy scored the lowest opening of her career with The Happytime Murders, which brought in a disappointing $10 million and took the third position at the box office. The R-rated comedy was initially projected to take in $14 million, but that was even aiming high.

Taking the second spot at this weekend's box office is Jason Statham's The Meg. The gigantic prehistoric shark action thriller was able to pull off $13 million in its third weekend in theaters and continues to do solid business for the end of summer. The Meg has made $408.6 million worldwide. The number four spot this weekend went to Mission: Impossible 6, which earned $8 million in its fifth weekend in theaters. The Tom Cruise-starring action movie has taken in $538.7 million worldwide so far.

Christopher Robin was able to move from last week's number six up to this weekend's number five with $6.3 million. The Disney film has been taking it slowly at the box office this summer, while Mile 22 fell from the number three position from last week, after earning $6 million this weekend. The Mark Wahlberg-led movie has made $31.4 million worldwide since its debut. Much like Happytime Murders, Mile 22 has been getting pretty dismal reviews from critics.

The seventh spot this weekend went to Alpha, which has been getting strong reviews. The historical adventure currently has an 83 percent Fresh Rating from Rotten Tomatoes and took in $5.6 million this weekend. As for the eighth position, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman earned $5.3 million, with a grand total of $40.3 million worldwide. The film was recently criticized by director Boots Riley for being unrealistic. Lee has toned it down over the years and has decided not to come back too hard at Riley over his criticism, explaining his position on the film.

The number nine spot at this weekend's box office went to the debut of A.X.L., which took in $2.9 million, which significantly less than the studio was hoping for. The low opening for the family adventure puts the mini studio Global Road on the brink of bankruptcy. Sony's Slenderman took the 10th spot this weekend, earning $2.7 million. Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp fell to number fourteen this weekend in North America, but will have its openings in China and Japan next weekend, which should help propel the movie even further globally. The sequel has already overtaken the first installment domestically. You can check out the rest of the box office numbers for the weekend at Box Office Mojo.