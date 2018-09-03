Jon M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians easily took the number one spot at the Labor Day box office, earning over $28 million and landing the best gross for the long holiday weekend in over a decade. The film took in just over $22.1 million for the three-day total. The romantic comedy dropped only 11 percent from last weekend and has brought in a total of $110 million domestically in three weeks. Jason Statham's The Meg took the second position again this weekend, bringing in $13.4 million over the holiday weekend and $10.5 for the three-day total. The giant prehistoric shark action-thriller has been doing solid at the box office ever since its release four weeks ago and has earned over $465.7 million worldwide.

The third spot at this weekend's box office went to Mission: Impossible 6, which took in over $7. The Tom Cruise-starring film has consistently stayed in the top five since its debut, 6 weeks ago. Taking the fourth position this weekend is Searching, which earned $6 million and $7.6 for the four-day long weekend total. The thriller, about a Korean-American family living in the San Francisco Bay Area, opened in more theaters over the weekend and has been slowly doing great business at the box office.

Operation Finale made its debut this weekend and took the fifth spot, bringing in over $6 million. Oscar Isaac plays a Mossad agent who tracks down Adolf Eichmann, who is one of the architects of the Holocaust in the film, which has been getting rave reviews. Elsewhere, Disney's Christopher Robin took the sixth position over the holiday weekend, earning $5.1 million, falling only 17 percent from last weekend and holding the sixth position for two weekends in a row. The live-action movie has brought in over $133 million worldwide since its debut at the beginning of August.

Alpha and The Happytime Murders took the seventh and eighth spots at the box office with $4.5 million and $4.4 million, respectively. Melissa McCarthy's raunchy puppet movie crashed and burned in its first week, earning the actress her worst debut. The film has consistently gotten pretty terrible reviews over the last few weeks, which is the opposite of Alpha, which has gotten great reviews and has earned over $47.2 million worldwide.

Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman took the ninth spot at the box office this weekend, taking in $4.1 million in the three-day total and $5.2 for the holiday weekend. Mile 22 earned the tenth spot at this weekend's box office, bringing in over $3.5 million for the three-day total and $4.5, including the holiday. The summertime box office has officially come to a close and Crazy Rich Asians has helped theaters end on a high note. You can get the rest of this weekend's box office total over at Box Office Mojo.