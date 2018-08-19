Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians took the number one spot at this weekend's box office with $25.2 million, knocking The Meg down to number two. The film opened on Wednesday, and has taken in a total of $34 million over its initial five day run. Jon M. Chu's highly anticipated romantic comedy is the first all-Westernized Asian cast since 1993's The Joy Luck Club. In addition, it is the highest grossing comedy debut of the year thus far and the highest opening for a romantic comedy in three years at the box office. It has been reported that nearly 40 percent of this weekend's audience was Asian and over 40 percent were Caucasians.

Warner Bros.' The Meg kept its jaw clinched on the number two position in its second weekend, earning $21.1 million domestically. However, the giant prehistoric shark film held the number one spot on the worldwide box office chart, having earned over $314 million in just two weeks. Crazy Rich Asians is slowly opening up worldwide and only earned $730,000 overseas for its debut weekend. But, that's expected to change in a major way in the coming weeks as more theaters pick up the critically acclaimed romantic comedy.

Taking up the third spot at this weekend's box office is the debut of Pete Berg's Mile 22 starring Mark Wahlberg with $13.6 million, which is impressive considering that the movie has been trashed by critics. However, it did open far below initial projections, probably due to the abundance of bad reviews. The fourth position this weekend went to Mission: Impossible 6, which earned $10.5 million in its fourth week at the box office.

Also earning $10.5 million at this weekend's box office was the debut of Alpha. The film currently has good reviews and earned a B+ grade from CinemaScore. The movie takes place 20,000 years ago, during the last Ice Age and tells the story of a young man who is left behind by his tribe. He quickly has to learn to survive on his own in the harsh conditions. Disney's Christopher Robin is still making a presence in the top ten, bringing in $8.8 million to earn the sixth spot this weekend. The number seven position went to Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, which took in a solid $7 million for its second week in theaters.

Sony's controversial Slender Man was able to pull the eight position this weekend, pulling in $4.9 million, which is down nearly 60 percent from last weekend's box office totals. Adam Sandler's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation earned the number nine spot this weekend, bringing in an additional $3.6 Million for a grand total of over $425 million worldwide. Finally, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again took the tenth spot at the box office, earning $3.3 Million, which brings its worldwide total to $319 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office numbers at Box Office Mojo.