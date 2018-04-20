We have our first look at Crazy Rich Asians. The movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling book comes from Warner Bros. and arrives in theaters this summer. Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2) directed the contemporary romantic comedy. Now, we have our first brief teaser, showcasing the first footage, with the full trailer set to arrive online this Monday. While the teaser may be brief, there is an awful lot to look at here, with the footage showcasing the lives of some insanely wealthy people.

The teaser doesn't reveal too much, but gives a sense of the scale this movie is taking on. Crazy Rich Asians does appear to live up to its name, as it indeed features a bunch of crazy rich Asian people. It's very rare, if not unheard of, for an American movie to feature such a predominantly Asian cast. Not only that, but the movie was filmed entirely on location in Singapore and Malaysia, so it should have a very authentic feel to it. If Black Panther has taught us anything, it's that diversity can only help a good movie out. People want to see themselves represented on screen and moviegoers are also looking for something that feels new.

Crazy Rich Asians follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick's family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors.

Being on Nick's arm puts a target on Rachel's back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick's own disapproving mother taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can't buy love, it can definitely complicate things. The cast for Crazy Rich Asians is led by Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat). The movie also stars Gemma Chan (Humans), Lisa Lu (2012), Awkwafina (Ocean's 8), Ken Jeong (The Hangover) and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery. Rounding out the movie's large ensemble is Henry Golding, making his feature debut, Sonoya Mizuno (La La Land), Chris Pang (Marco Polo), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show), Remi Hii (Marco Polo) and Nico Santos (Superstore).

Nina Jacobson (The Hunger Games) and Brad Simpson (World War Z) and John Penotti (Hell or High Water) produced Crazy Rich Asians, with Tim Coddington, Kevin Kwan, Robert Friedland, and Sidney Kimmel serving as executive producers. The screenplay comes from Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. Warner Bros. has set the movie for release on August 17, which could wind up being a sneaky, late summer hit this year. While we wait for the full trailer to drop on Monday, be sure to check out the Crazy Rich Asians teaser, courtesy of the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel, for yourself below.