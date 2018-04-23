The first trailer for Crazy Rich Asians has arrived. This summer has a lot in store for moviegoers. There are the usual sequels, massive blockbusters and superhero movies galore, but we're also getting something pretty unique in Crazy Rich Asians. This is a big studio movie that features an entirely Asian cast. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything else like it, in terms of American cinema. Now, Warner Bros. has released the first full-length trailer, giving us a proper look at the upcoming romantic comedy.

This movie is based on Kevin Kwan's best-selling book of the same name. Based on the trailer, it looks like an extravagant, fun movie that will have a pretty equal balance of humor and emotion. Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2) directed the movie. So not only is the cast completely Asian, but there is also an Asian filmmaker behind the camera. Black Panther struck gold earlier this year in part because it featured a diverse cast that represented people who aren't represented as well in blockbuster movies, in a way they've never really been featured before. This movie can do the same, assuming it actually turns out to be good.

Crazy Rich Asians tells the story of native New Yorker Rachel Chu as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick's family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick's arm puts a target on Rachel's back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick's own disapproving mother taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can't buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

The cast for the movie includes Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Gemma Chan (Humans), Lisa Lu (2012), Awkwafina (Ocean's 8), Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), Sonoya Mizuno (La La Land), Chris Pang (Marco Polo), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show), Remi Hii (Marco Polo), Nico Santos (Superstore). Henry Golding rounds out the cast, who is making his feature debut with Crazy Rich Asians. Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim penned the screenplay.

Coming out at the tail end of the summer on August 17, Crazy Rich Asians could wind up being a surprise hit at the box office. Much of that could depend on the quality of the final product, but the movie was recently included on a list of Fandango's most anticipated movies of the summer, which indicates there's already an appetite for it. Plus, by that time, audiences may be a little burned out on big-budget blockbusters and superhero stuff. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Crazy Rich Asians, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, for yourself below.