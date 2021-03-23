Creepshow showrunner and The Walking Dead EP Greg Nicotero wants to reboot Creature from the Black Lagoon with director Robert Rodriguez. Following the success of Leigh Whannell's take on The Invisible Man, Universal has put forth plans to reboot some of their other baddies from the classic Universal Monsters movies. That includes a Wolf Man movie with Ryan Gosling and a Dracula reboot with a sci-fi twist.

At this time, there are currently no plans at Universal to bring the Gill-man back to the big screen, but it might just be a matter of time. If and when the Creature from the Black Lagoon reboot happens, Greg Nicotero wants to be involved as such a tremendous fan of the original movie. In fact, he's already had discussions with Robert Rodriguez about the potential project, as revealed in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

"I think for any creature, monster kid, Creature from the Black Lagoon is the quintessential monster movie. I think Robert Rodriguez and I always talk about like, 'Hey, man. Maybe we should co-direct a Creature from the Black Lagoon movie,' because he and I have identical tastes. We love Jaws. We love The Thing. We love Escape from New York and Blade Runner. We toy with the idea of like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we remade Creature from the Black Lagoon?' And I know they've been trying to do it forever, but, for me, that's the quintessential Universal Monster movie."

Nicotero also explains how the key to making a reboot work is having a respect for the original source material. That's something that he says he observed with Frank Darabont developing The Walking Dead for television, noting Darabont's respect for George A. Romero's classic zombie movies. It's something Nicotero has also applied with his Creepshow reboot series on Shudder, as he has such high regard for the original movie from Romero and Stephen King. As Nicotero explains:

"All of these remakes and retellings and stuff, the one thing that they need to have is they need to have respect and passion for the genre. It's not just taking a title and putting your own spin on it because anybody can put whatever spin they want on it because everyone's going to have a different approach, but you have to have respect for the original material, I feel like that, for me, is one of the things that really drives me, because I have respect for the storytelling that was done on the original Creepshow and everything that George did, everything that [Stephen King] has done. So, to have the ability to approach a project like that with respect, I just feel is the key ingredient in the success of rebooting anything."

Creature from the Black Lagoon was released in 1954, starring Ricou Browning as the underwater creature often referred to as the Gill-man. The classic creature feature spawned two sequels, Revenge of the Creature in 1955 and The Creature Walks Among Us in 1956 with Browning reprising the role. There have been multiple false starts at Universal to develop a reboot in more recent years, but a new Creature from the Black Lagoon movie has yet to make it back to theaters.

Season 2 of Greg Nicotero's Shudder series will premiere on Shudder on April 1. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.