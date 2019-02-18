Creed 2 almost had a fighting scene between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago. However, it was "regrettably" cut out, says Sylvester Stallone. Stallone shared video of himself and Dolph Lundgren rehearsing the fight scene and it looks pretty intense. It's a shame that it did not end up in the sequel, but ultimately, it seems like it was for the better. Stallone does seem like he's not very happy that they decided to leave the scene out. He had this to say.

"SADLY this is an early rehearsal of a short fight. Rocky was supposed to have with Drago in Creed 2 , but regretfully it was cut... Oh well..."

From the looks of the Creed 2 rehearsal fight, Ivan Drago gets the first punch and follows up with a second. Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone are seen choreographing the fight and figuring out how close to get to each other's faces when striking. After a few strikes from Drago, Rocky Balboa gets some shots in. In addition to looking pretty awesome, it's cool to see the two actors having so much fun while preparing to shoot the scene.

Ivan Drago actor Dolph Lundgren revealed another scene that was cut from Creed 2 when the movie was first released in theaters late last year. The scene involved his character getting some redemption. He now believes that they will save that element for a possible Creed 3. Sylvester Stallone has said that he is finished with the franchise, but Lundgren believes that he will be back and even Stallone himself has hinted about coming back and commenting on casting ideas for what could end up being a third movie. But, that has yet to be officially confirmed at this time.

Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone don't share a whole lot of screen time together in Creed 2 and any rematch would have been welcomed by fans, without question. However, it just wasn't meant to be. With that being said, the lack of a rematch between the two iconic fighters does not take away from the sequel in any way. Instead, the movie might even be better for not going the easy route since when the movie was first announced, many fans just assumed that the two characters would end up in a fight at some point down the line.

Creed 2 successfully built off of the success of the first installment and offered something different as opposed to just retreading what had already been done in the Rocky franchise. That's the key to their success, which is why an obvious fight between Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago was cut out of the movie. But, that doesn't mean that the fight rehearsal isn't fun to watch. You can check out the unused footage of the epic fight below, thanks to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.