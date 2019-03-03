Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa seems to have lost every single one of his old friends by the events of Creed II, and a deleted scene from the movie confirms it. On the sequel's Blu-ray release which will be available on March 5, multiple deleted scenes reveal more of the story which didn't make it into the final cut. One particular scene shows Rocky at a memorial service for fellow boxer Spider Rico, who first appeared in the original Rocky movie from 1976. Played by real-life boxer Pedro Lovell, Spider can be seen fighting Rocky in the movie's opening minutes. In the unveiled Creed II cut scene, Rocky attends Spider's memorial service along with only a small handful of people, revealing the former boxer had died.

In addition to appearing in the original movie, Lovell reprised the role of Spider Rico in the 2006 sequel Rocky Balboa. This time, his role was much more significant, revealing he had kept in touch with Balboa in the years since the two had fought. In Rocky Balboa, Spider is shown to be a frequent guest of the retired boxer's Adrian's restaurant. He later insists on washing dishes at the establishment, insisting "Jesus wants me to work." Because the movie also revealed Rocky's wife Adrian had passed away, Spider was left as the only person from Rocky's early life to still be around. This leads to the touching eulogy Rocky provides at the service.

"Rocky III brought about the first hard-hitting death scene in the Rocky series, with trainer Mickey (Burgess Meredith) dying after appearing in the prior two movies. The character was killed after Clubber Lang (Mr. T) had shoved him into a wall during an argument with Rocky. Rocky IV then killed off Rocky's closest friend and former foe Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), who died during a boxing match against Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Things only got worse from there, as Rocky Balboa turned the character into a widower by revealing Adrian (Talia Shire) passed away from cancer. Finally, her brother and Rocky's brother-in-law Paulie (Burt Young)'s tombstone is shown in the first Creed movie, leaving Spider Rico as Rocky's oldest friend still alive."

Both Creed movies have proven to be big hits with audiences, which has essentially rebooted the Rocky franchise with a new central character. Focusing primarily on the late Apollo Creed's son Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), Stallone had appeared in both movies in a supporting role. He has since retired from playing the character, suggesting that we won't be seeing Rocky again in any more Creed sequels. It's bittersweet, but the actor seems to feel the character's story has been told, and there is nowhere else left to go with it.

Creed II will be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on March 5. Other deleted scenes on the set will include an extended restaurant scene between Adonis and wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and a locker room scene featuring Rocky, Adonis, and Ivan and Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). Ahead of the official home video release, you can watch the Spider Rico memorial service scene in the YouTube video below.

