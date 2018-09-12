Dolph Lundgren admits that he wasn't originally into the idea of playing Ivan Drago in Creed 2 over 30 years after debuting in Rocky IV. Sylvester Stallone went out of his way to reinvent the Rocky franchise with the release of Creed, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The movie was a huge success, which clearly meant that a sequel was in the works and Stallone had the perfect idea of bringing back Ivan and introducing his son Viktor Drago.

In a recent Q&A session at Comic-Con Portugal, Dolph Lundgren was asked about his role in Creed 2. Fans of the Rocky franchise were happily surprised that Ivan Drago was going to be featured in the sequel. However, the actor was worried about how people would perceive his character after all of these years. Lundgren explains.

"It was a bit strange. It's a bit weird. Because at first I didn't want to do it because I thought it would be kind of sad... I didn't want to hurt that image because it's like an iconic character that people, especially people who work out, really look up to this guy."

Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago is arguably one of the most famous antagonists in cinematic history, so one can understand the actor's hesitation to return to the role so many years later. People obviously still look up to the character that Lundgren helped create over thirty years ago. Ultimately, Lundgren changed his mind and Sylvester Stallone shared video of them training and getting ready for Creed 2, lifting more weight and looking better than men half their age. Lundgren had this to say about making the decision to return.

"But the script was really good and I get a chance to show another side of the same man 35 years later, and more of a damaged, struggling side. I used some of my own life that I've been through the last 35 years in this character, so it's kind of full circle. So it turned out to be a really great experience for me. A real dramatic challenge, but also a great experience to look back at my own career the way he looks back at his career as a fighter. There're some parallels that I think are kind of unique. Because usually you don't revisit the character 35 years later. Somebody else will play it. You get a new James Bond. Except, of course, Stallone has done it, so I guess I'm in good company there."

Ivan Drago more than likely won't be the main focus of Creed 2, but fans are hoping that he and Rocky Balboa might throw some punches. The addition of Drago and his son Viktor is sure to amplify the emotional element of the sequel. Adonis is going to have to fight against the son of the man who killed his father, and may even go head-to-head with Ivan Drago as well. The film is setting Adonis up for the battle of his life.

Creed 2 hits theaters on November 21st and hopes are high. Ryan Coogler directed the first installment, but was not available to direct the sequel due to scheduling conflicts. With that being said, the rest of the cast returns with the new addition of Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago and his son Viktor. You can check out the Comic-Con Portugal Q&A below, thanks to the Look Mag YouTube channel.