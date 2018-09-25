Whether in victory or defeat, there's always time for screaming. The emotions may be different. but the sound is usually the same. And it's hard to tell if Adonis Creed is on the winning end of his big fight in the upcoming Rocky spinoff sequel Creed 2.

We have the new poster for Creed 2, which shows Michael B. Jordan on his knees, in the ring, letting out one tortured yelp for mankind. He'll be going up against Drago Jr. in this true sequel to 1985's Rocky IV, which was one of the biggest blockbuster beasts of that year, knocking lesser 80s movies out of the ring.

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring.

Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed 2 is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.

Creed 2 is this year's big Thanksgiving Day release, and it's sure to be a crowd pleaser for the entire family, from those whose generation begins with the first Creed movie to those who've been through this entire ride throughout the 70s, 80s and into the teens. The sequel will hit theater screens on November 21. And it's sure to be just as big of a hit as previous Rocky movies, as fans are excited to see the Creed vs Drago match that has been thirty-three years in the making.

Steven Caple Jr. directs this hard-hitting action drama, which brings back Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa for an amazing 8th time. Along with Michael B. Jordan, the pair are joined by returning cast member Tessa Thompson. Other cast members include Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad, and the great Dolph Lundgren, who reprises his role as Ivan Drago from Rocky IV.

We're not sure if Rocky and Drago will get to throw any punches at each other, but if they don't you can always blame Sylvester Stallone, as he produced the sequel along with Kevin King-Templeton, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, and Irwin Winkler. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who directed the first Creed, is back on the scene as an executive producer, working with Michael B. Jordan, and Guy Riedel.

We get this awesome new poster direct from MGM and Warner Bros. Pictures, who are sharing distribution on the epic Rocky franchise now. The movie is sure to be a crowd pleasure, but it's expected that the sequel will go deep, and dark as Adonis confronts his past while trying to secure his future.