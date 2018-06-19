The first poster for Creed 2 has arrived with the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel set to drop online tomorrow. Let's get ready to rumble. The poster itself is brilliantly simple. The image is all in stark black and white, with Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed front and center, gloved up and ready to brawl with his namesake written boldly across the front of his trunks. In the background lingers a gigantic "II" to let us know this is indeed the sequel to Creed. What more do we need to get excited about this movie, really?

Sylvester Stallone initially teased that both the teaser trailer and the poster for the sequel were going to arrive online today. That turned out not to be the case, which is why his Instagram post stating as much was promptly removed. Sorry to those who were expecting to see the first tease of Adonis Creed squaring off with the son of Ivan Drago, but you won't have to wait much longer as the trailer is officially going to be dropping tomorrow. For now, you can check out the official synopsis for Creed 2, which reads as follows.

"Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history."

In addition to Jordan and Stallone, who once again returns as the legendary Rocky Balboa, the cast includes Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Andre Ward, and Phylicia Rashad. Dolph Lundgren also returns to reprise his role as Ivan Drago from Rocky IV, with Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu set to play his son. Stallone co-wrote the screenplay with Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage). Sly was originally considering directing this time around, but that idea was eventually scrapped.

Up-and-comer Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) was ultimately picked for the task. Ryan Coogler, who directed the first movie, is on board as an executive producer. Filming recently wrapped, which is impressive since they only started filming in April. Not only that, but the movie is set to arrive in theaters on November 21, making this a very quick turnaround for such a big project. Hopefully, that doesn't mean this was some sort of rush job, but that's unlikely. Given how well the first Creed was received, there's almost no way the studio would risk just pumping something out to meet a deadline. Check out the first poster for Creed 2, courtesy of MGM, for yourself below and be sure to check back in with us tomorrow as we'll have the trailer as soon as it's made available.