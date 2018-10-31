Michael B. Jordan promises "the fight of the century" in the latest poster for Creed 2. Jordan is getting fans pumped for what is sure to be one of the most epic battles in the Rocky franchise in a new poster that features his Adonis Creed up against Florian Munteanu's Viktor Drago with Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren taking the back seat as Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago, respectively. There's a lot more at stake for Creed this time around, and the pressure is on.

Creed 2 is going to see all of the characters in different times of their lives. Adonis is trying to balance his family life with the world of fighting, while Balboa and the young fighter confront their shared legacy. In a recent interview, Dolph Lundgren revealed that his Ivan Drago character is a changed man when he's reintroduced. He explains.

"Basically, my character has been in a living hell since 1985 and lost everything. The script reintroduces him as a pretty damaged character, emotionally, and somebody who's suffered a lot physically from a hard life. I can identify with that quite easily. The physical part (and) the emotional part."

Dolph Lundgren recently admitted that he was skeptical of signing on to do Creed 2 when Sylvester Stallone first approached him. However, he later changed his mind after he saw what Stallone had written for his character. When it comes down to it, Stallone tapped into something deeply personal for Lundgren. He had this to say.

"I didn't see a way, up until now, that it would work. But obviously now when I'm old enough, suddenly I work as a parent. The father-son concept was quite good because I had a violent relationship with my dad... many men do and end up in contact sports."

With Michael B. Jordan promising "the fight of the century," and Dolph Lundgren talking about his personal ties to Ivan Drago, it looks like Creed 2 could end up doing better than the first film at the box office. The inclusion of Lundgren's Drago character was already exciting, but to hear that Sylvester Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker co-wrote something that was able to resonate so deeply with the actor only adds to the anticipation.

Creed 2 hits theaters on November 21st, which is now less than a month away. Sylvester Stallone is currently busy filming the upcoming Rambo 5, but he'll probably take a break to hit the promotional tour with Michael B. Jordan and the rest of the cast. The first film went deep into the characters, and it looks like the sequel is going to double down on that element, from what Dolph Lundgren reveals. While we wait for the sequel to open in theaters, you can check out the latest poster below, thanks to Michael B. Jordan's Twitter account.