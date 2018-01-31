Michael B. Jordan is out promoting Black Panther, which just had its world premiere a few days ago and has fantastic early buzz as a result. Some are even calling it the best movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, adding further hype to a release that was already hailed as one of the most anticipated movies of 2018 based off of the trailer alone. Jordan plays the villainous Erik Killmonger and his character has been widely praised by those who have seen Black Panther. However, in a new interview, Michael B. Jordan spoke about another highly anticipated role that he has coming up for Creed 2 and revealed that it's going to begin filming soon.

There has been a lot of talk about Creed 2 since last summer when Sylvester Stallone started sharing pictures of scripts and teasing directors and cast members. Now, Michael B. Jordan has revealed that the project will begin filming in the next few months. The actor added that he was excited to get to work with director Steven Caple Jr. and said, "right now, we're in the process of getting the script tight and making sure that it's perfect." Jordan also had this to say.

"Not exactly sure when we're starting, but in the next few months we'll get back to it and try to deliver a solid project in Creed 2."

Steven Caple Jr. is taking over the director's chair this time around after Ryan Coogler did the first installment and after it was assumed that Sylvester Stallone would be helming Creed 2. It was also assumed that Stallone was penning the script alone, but it was later announced that Cheo Hodari Coker would be writing the script with Stallone. Caple Jr., like Coogler, comes from an independent background and the studio is hoping to replicate the success of the first Creed movie by recreating some of the conditions that it was made under.

As Michael B. Jordan said, they are trying to make a "strong" return, taking their time to get the script right before the fall 2018 release date. Sylvester Stallone has been relatively quiet about Creed 2 over the past few weeks, instead taking to social media to talk about the older Rocky movies. The casting news that has been released paired with rumors about the story make this look like Creed 2 will be a little grittier than its predecessor, which is certainly welcome to long-time Rocky fans.

While no concrete production start date has been announced, Michael B. Jordan says that Creed 2 will begin filming in the next few months, after they finish going over the script. This is certainly exciting news for fans that loved the first movie, which became a surprise hit at the box office. First up though, we'll be able to see Jordan on the big screen as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther 2, which hits theaters on February 16th, 2018. The quotes from Michael B. Jordan in this story first appeared on Deadline.