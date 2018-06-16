Creed 2 recently wrapped filming and now we have some new story details on the upcoming sequel. The new info comes courtesy of Cheo Hodari Coker. The Luke Cage showrunner worked on the script with Rocky franchise anchor Sylvester Stallone. According to Coker, this movie is very much going to be an emotional journey centered on two men haunted by their fathers.

In a recent interview, Cheo Hodari Coker discussed what he could about Creed 2, without giving away too much that is. What he was able to say was explaining a bit more of the dynamic at play between Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and Ivan Drago's son (Florian Munteanu). Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's about the legacies of sons haunted by their fathers. Even though Drago is alive, his son is haunted by him because Drago is a broken man who's trying to rebuild himself through the son. Apollo Creed isn't broken but because Apollo died, Adonis Creed is still haunted by his father's death and how it defined him, what it is it means now to be a champion. He's aspiring to be a champion but also at the same time trying to figure out who it is he is. Particularly with Bianca, particularly also because he's got Rocky who at this point becomes the new Mickey."

Sylvester Stallone also returns once again as Rocky Balboa, with Dolph Lundgren back as Ivan Drago for the first time since Rocky IV. The first Creed was released in 2015 and wound up totally reinventing the franchise for a new generation. Coker also talked a little bit about his experience with that movie, calling it one of the best movies he's ever seen.

"The first Creed is one of the best movies I've ever seen. I cried like a baby when they got to that scene when he's like, 'Why are you doing this, kid?' and he's like, 'I just want to prove that I wasn't a mistake.' I'm sitting there, oh my God, I was verklempt, man. A lot of black men that have issues with their fathers, when they saw that scene, it became our Brian's Song. It became our Remember the Titans. It became one of those movies that it is acceptable for 'macho' men to cry during. So the opportunity to work on Creed II was definitely something that I fought for, something that I couldn't pass up. Later on, when I got to work with Stallone on the draft, that was a dream come true."

Steven Caple Jr. directs Creed 2. Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first movie, is on board as an executive producer. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on November 21, meaning it's taking a very quick turn around from the start of production to theatrical release. Hopefully that won't have any negative effect on the quality, but this certainly sounds as though it could be a worthy successor to Creed. This news comes to us courtesy of Slash Film.