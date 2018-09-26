Adonis prepares to take on Viktor Drago in the latest trailer for Creed 2. Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone are back for the highly anticipated sequel, with Rocky Balboa coming face to face with his past. Stallone has kept fans up to date with all of the behind-the-scenes action, going as far back as sharing pictures of his original handwritten script in the summer of 2017. The actor then went into the training process as well as the typical shots from the production, letting fans know just how important this project is to him.

In Creed 2, life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. The struggle to be around for his family while training for the biggest fight of his life are starting to take its toll. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa and Adonis will have to confront their shared legacy, questioning what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. The sequel takes everything back to the basics to remind everyone what it takes to truly be a champion.

The first Creed movie was directed by Ryan Coogler and was an unexpected box office success. However, due to scheduling difficulties, he was not able to return, so Steven Caple Jr. came on board to direct Creed 2. Coogler is still an executive producer on the project, along with Michael B. Jordan. Cheo Hodari Coker co-wrote the script for the sequel with Sylvester Stallone, which sees the return of Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago and the introduction of his son Viktor.

Dolph Lundgren was originally hesitant to take on the role again, but Sylvester Stallone's dedication to the project and the great story were enough to convince the actor to reprise his Ivan Drago role. Lundgren was concerned that Creed 2 could taint the legacy of Rocky IV, but the latest trailer for the sequel looks like it will only be heightening the legacy that he and Stallone started in 1985. It's definitely going to be an intense fight for Adonis as he goes up against Drago's son.

Creed 2 stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Andre Ward, Florian "The Big Nasty" Munteanu, Dolph Lundgren, and Russell Hornsby. After the success of the first film, Stallone and the studio put the sequel on the fast track, which meant that original director Ryan Coogler could not participate. The film will hit theaters almost exactly two years after the first installment, hitting theaters on November 21st. The stakes have never been higher for the young Adonis, and Creed 2 will see the character getting torn in different directions while trying to do what he believes is the right thing to do, which could land him in the same spot as his late father. You can check out the latest trailer for Creed 2 below, thanks to the MGM YouTube channel.