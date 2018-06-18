Production recently wrapped earlier this month on Creed 2 and now Sylvester Stallone has announced that the trailer will officially be released tomorrow. Stallone is a busy man these days, but he still managed to keep fans up to date with the sequel, all the way from the beginning when he was hand writing a script with pencil last summer. While he didn't end up writing the finished product on his own, he has kept Rocky fans satisfied with behind-the-scenes pictures and videos, which he shared online. One can only hope that he does the same thing with Rambo 5.

It was first reported by Trailer-Track that the trailer for Creed 2 was going to drop soon and noted that it's nearly 2 minutes long. Sylvester Stallone then took to social media to confirm the news as well as tease the new poster, which will also be released tomorrow as well. According to the Rocky actor, the first Creed 2 trailer is going to pack a punch. Stallone had this to say about the new trailer.

"The teaser poster and trailer drops tomorrow! Get ready to be knocked out!"

Creed 2 writer Cheo Hodari Coker shed some light on the sequel last week during a new interview promoting Luke Cage Season 2. Coker revealed that the movie is "about the legacies of sons haunted by their fathers." All in all, it looks like Creed 2 is going to be an emotionally intense film with some role reversals going on. Additionally, it's going to pull some new punches with the addition of new and old characters. Coker explains.

"It's about the legacies of sons haunted by their fathers. Even though Drago is alive, his son is haunted by him because Drago is a broken man who's trying to rebuild himself through the son. Apollo Creed isn't broken but because Apollo died, Adonis Creed is still haunted by his father's death and how it defined him, what it is it means now to be a champion. He's aspiring to be a champion but also at the same time trying to figure out who it is he is. Particularly with Bianca, particularly also because he's got Rocky who at this point becomes the new Mickey."

Cheo Hodari Coker also stated that the first Creed movie is one of the best movies that he's ever seen. He even admitted to shedding some major tears while watching it, so he said that he fought extra hard to be able to work on Creed 2. He also gave props to Steven Caple Jr. who took over the directing duties this time around since Ryan Coogler was busy with the smash success of Black Panther, which also starred Michael B. Jordan.

There we have it. The first trailer for Creed 2 will arrive sometime tomorrow along with a new poster. The highly anticipated sequel will open in theaters on November 21st, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which should give it some extra box office juice. However, Creed 2 doesn't really need any extra days at the box office to pad the opening. It's likely that it will blow the first one out of the water. You can check out the Creed 2 trailer announcement below, thanks to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram page.