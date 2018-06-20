Sylvester Stallone took to social media a few days back to announce that the first trailer for Creed 2 was coming this week, and he was not kidding when he said that it was going to be a knockout. Clocking in at nearly 2 minutes, the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel hits all of the high notes and teases the ghosts of the father issues that screenwriter Cheo Hadari Coker revealed last week while looking more emotionally intense than the first film, which is really saying something. It looks like the cast and crew of Creed 2 have really worked some magic.

Production wrapped for Creed 2 back at the beginning of the month after starting in the middle of March. Tessa Thompson and director Steven Caple Jr. posted pictures and video from the wrap party, which led to speculation that a trailer would be coming soon. However, not many believed that the first trailer for Creed 2 would arrive this quickly, though it seems that the production moved very smoothly in the 3 months that it was happening. Additionally, there's no need for heavy digital effects, which makes matters a lot easier.

Creed 2 production started with a few leaked photos and videos of Dolph Lundgren, who is back to reprise his role of Ivan Drago and Florian Munteanu, who plays his son, Victor, on the steps of the iconic Rocky landmark Philadelphia Museum of Art. The duo were seen training and it wasn't long before Sylvester Stallone was spotted on set as well. There have also been rumors that Brigitte Nielsen will be back for a cameo, though that has not been confirmed at this point. She was spotted at a Philadelphia airport back in April, and it has been reported that she was near the set of Creed 2.

Michael B. Jordan is back and bigger than ever following the smash hit Black Panther, which saw him pitted up against Chadwick Boseman. Jordan's performance was emotionally intense and he was able to keep the physique from the first Creed movie in the Ryan Coogler-directed film, which means that he's super ripped in Creed 2 as shown in the new trailer. While we now have the trailer and some of the story has been revealed, there is still a lot about the sequel that we don't know, which is awesome, considering all of the leaks from the set that were available.

Sylvester Stallone did an excellent job of keeping his fans updated with Creed 2 and he will more than likely be doing the same thing when production on Rambo 5 starts up as well. Stallone is a busy man and he shows no signs of slowing down, despite the many death hoaxes that have been reported over the last several years. Stallone is alive and well, kicking more as than people half his age. Creed 2 hits theaters on November 21st, but you can check out the very first trailer below, courtesy of MGM.