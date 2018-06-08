The production of Creed 2 has officially come to an end, according to some new posts on social media from the cast and crew. Production on the sequel started back in the middle of March when Dolph Lundgren, who is back to reprise his role of Ivan Drago, was spotted with Florian Munteanu, who plays his son on the steps of the iconic Rocky landmark Philadelphia Museum of Art. The duo were training and it wasn't long before Sylvester Stallone was spotted on set.

Sylvester Stallone kept fans updated from the very beginning of the development of Creed 2, sharing pictures of his handwritten script back last summer. A lot has changed since then. Star Michael B. Jordan is now a household name, thanks to the enormous success of Marvel's Black Panther and Steven Caple Jr. was brought on to direct when it was initially believed that Stallone was going to write, direct, produce, and star in the sequel. And now, production has finally wrapped as evidenced by the official Creed 2 Instagram page, which was a repost from star Tessa Thompson, who coincidentally is also from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since the announcement that filming on Creed 2 has finished, footage of Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and director Steven Caple Jr. dancing and indulging in adult beverages has surfaced online as well. Another video has leaked featuring Jordan addressing the cast and crew. All in all, it looks like the entire cast had a blast making the sequel out in Philadelphia. There's no sign of Dolph Lundgren or Sylvester Stallone in any of the wrap party photos, which leads one to believe that they might've finished a little earlier.

Last month, Sylvester Stallone was filmed on the steps of the original Rocky house. He sat on the porch and reminisced about the classic 1976 movie that started it all. The 71-year old actor mentioned that he didn't know how many times he was going to be able to go back to the house, so he visited while taking a breather from Creed 2. If that wasn't enough, Stallone also revealed that the original turtles from Rocky, Cuff and Link, who are still alive and will also be featured in Creed 2.

Sylvester Stallone has one hell of a busy year ahead of him with Rocky 5 and Expendable 4 in pre-production and ready begin in a few months. As for Creed 2, the sequel is now officially in post-production and will hit theaters on November 21st. Now that production has wrapped, it's only a matter of time before the first official footage from the highly anticipated sequel is released. While we wait for that first trailer, you can check out some pictures and video of the cast and crew celebrating the end of production for Creed 2 below, thanks to the official Creed 2 Instagram page.