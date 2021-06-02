Adonis Creed may have found his next opponent. Reportedly, Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors is in negotiations with MGM and Michael B. Jordan to appear as the antagonist in the upcoming sequel Creed III. The deal has not yet been finalized as both sides are still working out the logistics of scheduling, as Majors has other projects already lined up. The report comes from Deadline and neither MGM nor Jordan have commented on the news.

Jonathan Majors is coming off of the success of the hit HBO series Lovecraft Country, which premiered on the cabler last year. He is also known for his acclaimed performance in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco along with other roles in Captive State, Jungleland, and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. The actor is also set to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conquerer in the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and can next be seen in the upcoming Western The Harder They Fall for Netflix.

There's no information given about the character Majors will potentially be playing in Creed III, other than that he will serve as an opponent in the ring for Jordan's Adonis Creed. We also know that Adonis will be heading into this fight without the guidance of Rocky Balboa as Jordan has confirmed that Sylvester Stallone will not be back in the role. This followed Stallone previously posting a video to Instagram seemingly announcing his retirement from playing Rocky.

"I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn't coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit ... there's always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis," Jordan told IGN in April. "But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it's always respect and always a s--- ton of love for what he's built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created."

In addition to starring in the lead role, Jordan will also be making his directorial debut with Creed III. Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler penned the script. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also set to return.

"Creed III, for me, is-it's become more personal as I developed it," Michael B. Jordan said in a previous interview with BBC Radio 1. "I think it's a story about settling debts. And it's starting to feel like a sequel and an origin story, all in one. And that's all I'll say about that. I want to explore a lot of different themes in this movie, that's personal to me, but I think, very universal to a lot of people."

Fans can look forward to watching Creed III when it is released on Nov. 23, 2022. For those wanting to see more Rocky, Sylvester Stallone will soon release a new director's cut of that hit sequel as well. Stallone has also spoken about his desire to develop a new Rocky movie along with a prequel TV series. This news comes to us from Deadline.