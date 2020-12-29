Following rumors that Creed star Michael B Jordan would be stepping behind the camera for the first time with the upcoming threequel, Creed III, his co-star Tessa Thomspon, who plays Bianca Taylor in the series, has now confirmed that this will indeed be the case. While discussing Jordan's recent triumph of being named People's Sexiest Man Alive last month, Thompson promised to "give him a lot of crap for it in person," before revealing that the actor "is directing the next Creed."

"I haven't talked to him about it because I'm gonna pretend it hasn't happened. We're gonna make another Creed very soon, and I don't need the sexiest man alive to...you know what I mean, I just don't need it. I don't need any of it. It's too much for me to shoulder. It's too much for me to handle."

Thompson went on to add that Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Man Alive title is "going to be ammo for me when he's engaging with me as a director, I'm just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness." It sounds like Thompson will be poking fun at Jordan as much as she can, something that the debuting director is no doubt looking forward to...

Thompson also said that they're "not going to make it until later in the year," which makes sense considering that she will next be reprising the role of Valkyrie in the MCU for upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder which begins shooting early next year.

The rumors of Michael B. Jordan making his directorial debut with Creed 3 have been circulating for some time, with franchise producer Irwin Winkler saying last year that he had "promised Michael B. Jordan that he'd get his chance to direct Creed III. Last year in a conversation with our Creed star Michael B. Jordan, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed III."

Jordan meanwhile has not been shy about his desire to step behind the camera, saying in the past that he has spent his career studying just about every avenue of the industry. "I've been learning since I was like twelve years old, being on set," Jordan says. "Seeing what everybody does, all the departments. From the wardrobe stuff to the sound. I've always cared about what everybody needed. It's kinda like a perfect perspective to have to be able to help run a set. I just love to collaborate. And empower people to do what they do best."

Released in 2015, the first Creed continues Sylvester Stallone's Rocky saga from a whole new perspective, introducing audiences to Adonis, the conflicted son of boxing champion Apollo Creed. Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, who died before Adonis was born. With boxing in his blood, Adonis seeks out Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and asks the retired champ to be his trainer. Rocky sees much of Apollo in Adonis, and agrees to mentor him, even as he battles an opponent deadlier than any he has faced in the ring. Creed was critically praised, emerging as a very worthy continuation of the Rocky franchise for the modern age.

The 2018 sequel, Creed 2, continues the Balboa/Drago rivalry, and finds Adonis accepting a challenge from Drago's son. While not quite as well-received as its predecessor, Creed 2 continued the financial success of the series, making Creed 3 all but inevitable. This comes to us from MTV News.