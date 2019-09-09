The good news is, Creed III is definitely going to happen, according to Michael B. Jordan. The bad news? We just have no idea when it's going to happen. The other interesting wrinkle is that Jordan could end up personally directing the third installment of the highly successful Rocky spin-off franchise, if he so chooses.

Michael B. Jordan, who stars as Adonis Creed in the movies, was recently at the Toronto International Film Festival on behalf of his upcoming drama Just Mercy. During a red carpet interview, Jordan was asked about Creed 3. While the actor didn't have much to say on the topic, for the time being, he did offer some encouraging words for fans. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Yeah, we'll definitely do Creed 3. I don't know when though."

From a pure dollars and cents standpoint, this would make sense. Both movies, so far, were embraced by critics and audiences alike. They've grossed a combined $387 million worldwide and even scored Sylvester Stallone an Oscar nomination. Assuming they have a good story to tell, a third movie would make every bit of sense.

Michael B. Jordan is a busy man these days, as is his co-star Tessa Thompson. Hence, the timeline isn't clear. Another question is, who would direct the movie? That's where producer Irwin Winkler comes in. Winkler has been a longtime producer on the Rocky franchise, which extends to the Creed series. He recently wrote a book titled Life in Movies: Stories From 50 Years in Hollywood. In the book, it's revealed Winkler offered Jordan the directing gig on Creed 3. Here's what he had to say.

"I promised Michael B. Jordan that he'd get his chance to direct Creed III... Last year in a conversation with our Creed star Michael B. Jordan, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed III."

Ryan Coogler, who would go on to direct Black Panther, helmed the first Creed. He returned as an executive producer on last year's sequel, but it was Steve Caple Jr. who wound up at the helm. Originally, it looked like Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote the script, was going to direct it himself, but that wound up not happening. But with Michael B. Jordan increasing his profile in Hollywood, it would make every bit of sense for him to dip his toes into directing. Why not do it on a franchise he's already built up?

For now, no official announcement has been made regarding Creed 3. Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone is discussing another Rocky movie, totally separate from this series, that would involve Mr. Balboa training a Mexican immigrant boxer. Whether or not that goes forward also remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the interview clip with Michael B. Jordan from the ET Canada YouTube channel below.