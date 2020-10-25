Michael B. Jordan is in talks to direct Creed III. The third installment is set to work off the success of the first two installments, which grossed $173 million and $214 million, respectively. Jordan has confirmed numerous times that he will be returning for the third movie, though a timeline has yet to be revealed. In February of this year, it was announced that Zach Baylin had been brought on board to write the screenplay.

Ryan Coogler directed 2015's Creed, while Steven Caple Jr. took over on Creed 2. Now, it looks like Michael B. Jordan could end up making his directorial debut with Creed 3. The news comes from a new report about MGM and their future plans, specifically as they pertain to the long-awaited James Bond movie No Time to Die. The report also states the studio is "working on a Creed sequel that Michael B. Jordan is considering to direct."

Michael B. Jordan starred in the previous two Creed installments and was actually offered a shot at directing Creed 3 back in 2018. Longtime Rocky franchise producer Irwin Winkler spoke about the offer in his book, Life in Movies: Stories From 50 Years in Hollywood. The book reads: "I promised Michael B. Jordan that he'd get his chance to direct Creed 3... Last year (2018) in a conversation with our Creed star Michael B. Jordan, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed 3." So, there is already a precedent set for Jordan taking over the directorial duties, but will he do it?

Michael B. Jordan has said in the past that he has been studying for the entirety of his acting career to get behind the camera. "I've been learning since I was like twelve years old, being on set," Jordan says. "Seeing what everybody does, all the departments. From the wardrobe stuff to the sound. I've always cared about what everybody needed. It's kinda like a perfect perspective to have to be able to help run a set. I just love to collaborate. And empower people to do what they do best." It certainly sounds like the actor is ready to make the transition at this point in time.

When discussing his passion for directing, Michael B. Jordan said, "I've always wanted respect from my peers... to be somebody that will be respected forever, who has an amazing body of work, who affected these kids and these people." He went on to say that he wants his success measured by those whom he was able to help along the way. "My greatness I want measured by the people that I put on. Like, actor X ten years from now, he has a career that has far exceeded mine. And ask him, 'Who looked out?' And he'll say me." Creed 3 may very well be Jordan's chance to achieve his goals. Deadline was the first to announce that Michael B. Jordan is in talks to direct Creed 3.