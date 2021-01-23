In the lead up to Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan once again reuniting for boxing sequel Creed 3, the latter has been heaping praise on his co-star. The pair have proven their undeniable chemistry in both Creed movies, with Thompson set to reprise the role of Bianca, a young woman dealing with progressive hearing loss who falls in love with Jordan's aspiring boxer, Adonis. Jordan will soon make his directorial debut with the threequel, and recently took the time to express his excitement over working with Thompson again.

"She's extremely talented, and a lot of the dynamics we had working together came from her asking the right questions and caring about the right things. She always brought so much to the table and made us think outside the box. She challenged stereotypes, and she always made sure we were being true."

Released in 2015, the first Creed continues Sylvester Stallone's Rocky saga from a whole new perspective, introducing audiences to Adonis, the conflicted son of boxing champion Apollo Creed. Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, who died before Adonis was born. With boxing in his blood, Adonis seeks out Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and asks the retired champ to be his trainer. Rocky sees much of Apollo in Adonis, and agrees to mentor him, even as he battles an opponent deadlier than any he has faced in the ring. Creed was critically praised, emerging as a very worthy continuation of the Rocky franchise for the modern age.

The 2018 sequel, Creed 2, continues the Balboa/Drago rivalry, and finds Adonis accepting a challenge from Drago's son. While not quite as well-received as its predecessor, Creed 2 continued the financial success of the series, making Creed III all but inevitable.

Tessa Thompson is clearly very comfortable with the idea of Jordan sitting in the director's chair for Creed 3, with the actress recently promising to "give him a lot of crap" for his victory as People's Sexiest Man Alive. "I haven't talked to him about it because I'm gonna pretend it hasn't happened," Thompson said. "We're gonna make another Creed very soon, and I don't need the sexiest man alive to...you know what I mean, I just don't need it. I don't need any of it. It's too much for me to shoulder. It's too much for me to handle."

Thompson went on to add that Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Man Alive title is "going to be ammo for me when he's engaging with me as a director, I'm just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness." No doubt Jordan is very much looking forward to being mocked so openly while tackling both directing duties and the lead role...

Directing is something that Michael B. Jordan has had his eye on for some time, stating that he has spent his career studying just about every avenue of the industry. "I've been learning since I was like twelve years old, being on set," Jordan says. "Seeing what everybody does, all the departments. From the wardrobe stuff to the sound. I've always cared about what everybody needed. It's kinda like a perfect perspective to have to be able to help run a set. I just love to collaborate. And empower people to do what they do best."

Creed 3 does not yet have a release date. This comes to us from Town and Country Magazine.