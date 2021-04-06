It was recently confirmed that Michael Jordan will be returning to play the lead role of Adonis Creed in Creed III, and the actor will also be filling the role of the director of the movie. Now, Slyvester Stallone has written about the project on Instagram, replying to a fan that while Creed 3 is getting made, he will not be a part of the project in the role of Rocky Balboa.

"[Creed 3] will be done but I won't be in it. Keep punching."

The absence of Rocky will be keenly felt by Creed fans. The series is a spinoff from the Rocky boxing movies starring Stallone as the Italian Stallion Rocky Balboa. Michael B. Jordan plays the lead role of Adonis, son of Apollo Creed, Rocky's old boxing rival-turned-friend.

Creed and its sequel saw Rocky training Adonis to become the next world boxing champion while struggling with his own health issues. Stallone's performance was praised by critics for showing a vulnerable side to the mythical character of Rocky.

But just because Sylvester Stallone seems to be done with Creed does not mean he is leaving the entire Rocky franchise behind. Last week, the actor posted images of his notebook on Instagram and explained that he is working on a Rocky prequel series.

"I started out this morning by writing a treatment for a Rocky prequel For streaming. Ideally 10 episodes for a few seasons to really get to the heart of the Characters in there younger years - Here is a small portion of how my creative writing Process starts...Hope it happens - And then I needed to clear my head so I went fishing... Talk about extremes! Keep punching my friends."

The concept for the series seems similar in spirit to Cobra Kai, which riffs on the Karate Kid franchise by showing its characters at a different stage in their lives. Considering the popularity that the Rocky movies enjoy to this day, fans would no doubt be highly interested in seeing a prequel series with Stallone serving as a creative force behind the project.

While best-known for his action movie roles, Stallone has always been a thinking man's actor, working on his own screenplays and directing some of his movies. In fact, Stallone personally wrote and sold the script for the first Rocky movie after getting disheartened by the kind of roles he was being offered in Hollywood as a young and struggling actor.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see how the Creed franchise fares without the comforting presence of Rocky at Adonis' side. The series has managed to garner its own fan base with plenty of critical acclaim to go along with it. After fighting Ivan Drago's son in Creed 2, fans are hoping Adonis goes head-to-head against Clubber Lang's progeny next. Although that would not have the same emotional resonance as Adonis fighting the son of his father's killer, as was the case with the two Dragos.

Written by Zach Baylin, Creed III is set to star Michael B. Jordan and Phylicia Rashad. No release date has been announced at this time. The comments about Creed 3 arrive from JoBlo while the

comments about Rocky prequel series come directly from Sly himself.