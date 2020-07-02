The Arrow Video Channel keeps delivering the hits. Horror classic Creepshow 2 comes to the subscription service this July and we have an exclusive trailer for it. While not as universally acclaimed as the first installment, there are plenty of aficionados who hold it up as high as the original. The sequel was followed by the spiritual successors Tales From the Darkside and Tales From the Darkside: the Movie, along with the unofficial sequel Creepshow III. The latter came out in 2006 and was universally panned by just about everyone, mainly due to the fact that it did not have any involvement from Stephen King or George A. Romero.

Horror maestros George A. Romero and Stephen King are together again, in this wildly enjoyable follow-up to their 1982 anthology hit, this time featuring young hoodlums, horny teens and an uptight businesswoman getting their just desserts, in all manner of ghoulish and ghostly going-ons. Creepshow 2 has it all. The anthology movie is directed by Mike Gornick from a screenplay penned by George A. Romero. The second portion is based on King's short story The Raft.

Creepshow 2 hit theaters in 1987 and came with three stories instead of five like the first installment. As it turns out, there was originally going to be five, but they had to cut Pinfall and Cat from Hell due to budget restraints. Thankfully, Cat from Hell made it into Tales from the Darkside: The Movie. Upon its opening weekend, the sequel grossed $3,584,077 and went on to take in $14,000,000 during its initial theatrical run, despite getting mixed reviews, at best, from critics at the time.

In addition to Creepshow 2, Zombie for Sale and Gamera: The Complete CollectionBloodstone, Black Rainbow, and Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, which stars David Bowie, are all streaming in July on the Arrow Video Channel. The subscription service is available on Apple TV in the UK and US, as well as on Amazon in the UK. All July titles, with the exception of Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, will be available in both territories.

The Arrow Video Channel launched in August 2019. The subscription service gives cult movie fans the opportunity to watch a varied and curated selection of movies that the Arrow Video brand has been famous for with many movie fans all over the world. From horror to sci-fi, thrillers to westerns, it's all here. In addition to cult classic movies on the service, the service has started to add brand new movie releases, exclusive to the channel. For movie fans who are curious about The Arrow Video Channel, they are offering a free 30-day trial right now, which should give anyone some time to see if they can't live without it. You can check out our exclusive Creepshow 2 trailer above.