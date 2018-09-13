1982's Creepshow is coming to blu-ray in a brand new collector's edition set. The seminal anthology film is getting an all-new 4K scan as well as a "Crate" of new extras to satisfy even the most die-hard 80s horror movie fan.

Masters of the macabre - writer Stephen King and director George A. Romero - conjure up five shocking yarns, each a virtuoso exercise in the ghouls-and-gags style of classic '50s horror comics. A murdered man emerges from the grave for Father's Day cake. A meteor's ooze makes everything ... grow. A professor selects his wife as a snack for a crated creature. A scheming husband plants two lovers up to their necks in terror. A malevolent millionaire with an insect phobia becomes the prey of a cockroach army. Add the spirited performances of an excellent cast (Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson, E.G. Marshall and King himself) and the ghoulish makeup wizardry of Tom Savini, and you have a non-stop, thrilling ride that "plays like an anthology of human phobias" (Roger Ebert)! Scream Factory had this to say about the new release...

As most of you know by now, we have been busy prepping a new Collector's Edition Blu-ray release of one of the most memorable, colorful and fun horror films that ever came from the 80s. Today we announce the "Crate" full of amazing bonus extras that will be on it!

• NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative - Color correction supervised and approved by director of photography Michael Gornick

• NEW Audio Commentary with director of photography Michael Gornick

• NEW Audio Commentary with composer/first assistant director John Harrison and construction co-ordinator Ed Fountain

• NEW Terror and the Three Rivers - a round table discussion on the making of Creepshow with John Amplas, Tom Atkins, Tom Savini and Marty Schiff

with John Amplas, Tom Atkins, Tom Savini and Marty Schiff • NEW The Comic Book Look - an interview with costume designer Barbara Anderson

• NEW Ripped From The Pages - an interview with animator Rick Catizone

• NEW The Colors of Creepshow - a look at the restoration of Creepshow with director of photography Michael Gornick

- a look at the restoration of with director of photography Michael Gornick • NEW Into The Mix - an interview with sound re-recordist Chris Jenkins

• NEW Mondo Macabre - A look at Mondo's various Creepshow posters with Mondo Co-Founder Rob Jones and Mondo Gallery Events Planner Josh Curry

posters with Mondo Co-Founder Rob Jones and Mondo Gallery Events Planner Josh Curry • NEW Collecting Creepshow - a look at some of the original props and collectibles from the film with collector Dave Burian

- a look at some of the original props and collectibles from the film with collector Dave Burian • Audio Commentary with Director George A. Romero and Special Make-Up Effects Creator Tom Savini

• Audio Interviews with director of photography Michael Gornick, actor John Amplas, property master Bruce Alan Miller, and make-up effects assistant Darryl Ferrucci

• Tom Savini's Behind-the-Scenes Footage

• Horror's Hallowed Grounds - a look at the original film locations hosted by Sean Clark

• Deleted Scenes

• Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spot

• Radio Spots

• Still Galleries - Posters, Lobby Cards and Movie Stills

• Still Galleries - Behind the Scenes photos

Get it before Halloween! National street date is October 23rd. Pre-order now for early shipping at Shout! Factory.